Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 24, 2020, 5:10 PM
As expected, Apple today unveiled iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. Both updates are full of new features for compatible iPhone, iPod touch and iPad models. One of the new features for the all three devices is a revamped toolbar for the Mail app. The revision moves the delete icon away from the reply icon to prevent users from accidentally deleting an email they wanted to reply to.

Also part of the update is iCloud file sharing which allows users to share iCloud Drive folders with others. Any file changes will immediately be seen by those who have access to view it. You can set this feature so that people that you don't explicitly invite to share the folders with or allow access to, are blocked from viewing what is inside them. You can give some users permission to make changes and upload files while others you can limit to viewing and downloading files.

The iPadOS 13.4 update brings trackpad and mouse support


A small change to the URL bar in Safari will allow someone to type a new web address instantly in the bar even when another URL is highlighted. Previously, the user would have to tap outside of the highlighted URL to tap in a new website address. The update adds nine new Memoji stickers and makes changes to the TV app affecting how the streaming service is affected (via Wi-Fi or cellular). Those without a plan offering unlimited data can select a Data Saver option that throttles the streaming rate to 600MB/hour.


With iOS 13.4, Apple is allowing developers to offer universal purchase support. This will allow those sporting an Apple device to purchase one app and have it work on multiple Apple platforms including the iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The new update also includes a new Shortcuts Action for Shazam, and games recently played in Apple Arcade will now appear in the Arcade tab so that the user will be able to continue where he left off even when switching devices.

CarPlay received a couple of changes including support for third-party navigation apps and in-call information will now appear on the CarPlay Dashboard. And while this will only be of interest to those who can read and write Arabic, the predictive keyboard on iOS devices will now support that language.

In addition, the update exterminates several bugs including one in the Mail app that listed emails out of order. A bug that used excessive storage for Photos has been fixed as has a bug that showed cellular data as being off when in reality, it was on. And those whose camera viewfinder appeared as a black screen will be happy to know that Apple has taken care of this issue. A bug that prevented the Safari browser from inverting when Dark Mode and Smart Invert are enabled has been fixed, and there are several more issues that Apple has taken care of.

The update to iPadOS 13.4 adds support for the Magic Keyboard Case on the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models (both the recently launched models and the 2018 versions). Installing the update will add iPad support for the Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and for third-party wireless Bluetooth and USB mouse accessories. The addition of trackpad support will allow those who own a compatible iPad Pro to use Multi-Touch gestures to scroll, zoom in or out, make a "right-click," tap to click and more.

The update adds the iCloud Drive folder sharing and the new Memoji stickers. And yes, iPadOS 13.4 also has a list of bugs that the update exterminates.

To update your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

