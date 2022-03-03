Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?

One of the most anticipated products that Apple has yet to announce is its rumored AR glasses . This is not the mixed reality (AR/VR) headset that Apple will reportedly announce as soon as this year and release next year. No, we are talking about the product that looks like a pair of traditional glasses and projects data and information onto the lenses.





If this sounds similar to Google Glass, well it is. While only those inside Apple know exactly what is being planned out in Cupertino, the goal could be to take the iPhone out of your hand and put the screen in front of your eyes. Previous rumors called for the device to run on Apple's new rOS (reality operating system) which is expected to drive the mixed reality headset that we should see made official later in 2022.

Apple Glass may not arrive until 2025







In 2018, a huge leak revealed that the glasses would be powered by a 5nm chip. The A15 bionic chipsets used on the iPhone 13 line are manufactured using TSMC's 5nm process node so one of the earliest rumors is now technologically possible.





Apple has been accumulating patents over the years and expects to use the LiDAR scanner to keep AR images projected accurately. Early prototypes of the device were supposedly produced without cameras. You might recall that this was one of the major criticisms of Google Glass and concerns about users of the latter quietly taking photos of unsuspecting bystanders gave Glass wearers a new nickname: "Glassholes."





Another major question is whether Apple Glass wearers will be forced to carry an iPhone around with them-at least during the product's initial release-to help with the processing chores. Originally, the Apple Watch offloaded certain tasks to the iPhone and we believe that will be the case with Apple Glass, at least for the first few years.





According to reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Glass isn't expected until 2025 . In a note to clients he wrote nearly a year ago, Kuo said, "We predict that Apple's MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030–2040. We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications."

Did an Apple executive show off the capabilities of Apple Glass?







But the real noteworthy part of the video is the Apple logo that appears to be floating above the stage like a flashing neon sign. And with Apple calling its upcoming event "Peek Performance" instead of the correct "Peak Performance," the company is giving us a clue that the event on March 8th might include a quick look at Apple Glass.





Apple could also show off some features belonging to its mixed reality headset along with its AR glasses just to whet the appetites of Apple fans who have been hearing about these products for a long time. To make things clear, VR, or virtual reality, takes the user to a made-up 3D environment where he can interact with that environment. Augmented Reality (AR) places a layer of computerized data or information on top of real-world images.





The floating Apple logo on top of a real stage is a good example of AR.







We are really looking forward to next Tuesday's event and hope that Apple is indeed planning on giving the world a "peek" at its AR/VR mixed reality and AR devices.

