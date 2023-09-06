Tuesday night Apple Store updates could mean certain accessories will be released September 13
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a post on X, wrote, "Apple retail stores will be doing updates the night of September 12th, after the event. This implies that some new products could see near-immediate availability — or that they’ll simply be quickly putting up new marketing materials." The rumored timeline still calls for iPhone pre-orders to begin Friday, September 15th with Apple releasing the phones starting on September 22nd.
The updates being done to Apple Stores on Tuesday night could simply involve putting up new posters and displays that will be displayed in the retail outlets, or it could be related to accessories that will be making the change to USB-C from Lightning. Those products include the AirPods, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the Magic Keyboard.
Mark Gurman says that we could see some new products available as soon as the day after Apple's new product event
Besides the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, this coming Tuesday we also expect Apple to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. We could also see the introduction of new accessories. Gurman has already mentioned the possibility that the September 12th event could include updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case. This could be an accessory that will be available on September 13th.
It should be pointed out that last year, pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 8 were accepted immediately following the new products event which was held on September 7th. This year, for Apple, it would make sense to try and offer some of the accessories right away so that they don't get mixed up with the four new iPhone models and the three new Apple Watch timepieces.
If you plan on watching the Wonderlust event as it happens, the festivities start on Tuesday, September 12th, at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT/6 pm BST/3 am AEST. You can view the livestream from Apple's website at www.apple.com or the Apple channel on YouTube. the latter can be found at YouTube.com/@apple.
