Tuesday night Apple Store updates could mean certain accessories will be released September 13

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman , in a post on X, wrote, "Apple retail stores will be doing updates the night of September 12th, after the event. This implies that some new products could see near-immediate availability — or that they’ll simply be quickly putting up new marketing materials." The rumored timeline still calls for iPhone pre-orders to begin Friday, September 15th with Apple releasing the phones starting on September 22nd.





The updates being done to Apple Stores on Tuesday night could simply involve putting up new posters and displays that will be displayed in the retail outlets, or it could be related to accessories that will be making the change to USB-C from Lightning. Those products include the AirPods, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the Magic Keyboard.













It should be pointed out that last year, pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 8 were accepted immediately following the new products event which was held on September 7th. This year, for Apple , it would make sense to try and offer some of the accessories right away so that they don't get mixed up with the four new iPhone models and the three new Apple Watch timepieces.



