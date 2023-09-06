Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Tuesday night Apple Store updates could mean certain accessories will be released September 13

Accessories iOS Apple Release dates
Tuesday night Apple Store updates could mean certain accessories will be released September 13
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a post on X, wrote, "Apple retail stores will be doing updates the night of September 12th, after the event. This implies that some new products could see near-immediate availability — or that they’ll simply be quickly putting up new marketing materials." The rumored timeline still calls for iPhone pre-orders to begin Friday, September 15th with Apple releasing the phones starting on September 22nd.

The updates being done to Apple Stores on Tuesday night could simply involve putting up new posters and displays that will be displayed in the retail outlets, or it could be related to accessories that will be making the change to USB-C from Lightning. Those products include the AirPods, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the Magic Keyboard.

Mark Gurman says that we could see some new products available as soon as the day after Apple's new product event - Tuesday night Apple Store updates could mean certain accessories will be released September 13
Mark Gurman says that we could see some new products available as soon as the day after Apple's new product event

Besides the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, this coming Tuesday we also expect Apple to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. We could also see the introduction of new accessories. Gurman has already mentioned the possibility that the September 12th event could include updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case. This could be an accessory that will be available on September 13th.

It should be pointed out that last year, pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 8 were accepted immediately following the new products event which was held on September 7th. This year, for Apple, it would make sense to try and offer some of the accessories right away so that they don't get mixed up with the four new iPhone models and the three new Apple Watch timepieces.

If you plan on watching the Wonderlust event as it happens, the festivities start on Tuesday, September 12th, at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT/6 pm BST/3 am AEST. You can view the livestream from Apple's website at www.apple.com or the Apple channel on YouTube. the latter can be found at YouTube.com/@apple.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless