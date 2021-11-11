Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Software updates Wearables

Update to Apple Store app allows you to share your deepest desires with Apple Specialists

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Update to Apple Store app allows you to share your deepest desires with Apple Specialists
By a show of hands, how many of you from time to time open up the Apple Store app that is pre-installed on the iPhone. According to AppleInsider, today we can tell you that Apple has disseminated an update for the app that makes it easier for you to create a list made up of Apple devices that you've spotted on the app. For example, let's say that for the holidays you want an iPhone 13 Pro Max, the new third-generation AirPods, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 7.

With the update, once you've saved an item found in the app, it will appear in a new Saved Items section that can be accessed from your Apple Store account page. Your wish list can also be shared with Apple specialists who work inside the Apple Store or online. Once you've completed a session that involves reading the list, you'll be able to read a recap of the session with notes and suggestions.

And if for some reason you can not view an image of a particular Apple product in the app, a new feature will allow you to hear audio descriptions of products that you're interested in. The Apple Store app, as we've noted, is pre-installed on your new Apple iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

If you believe that the Apple Store app is just another way for Apple to get its products in your face so that they will constantly be on your mind until you buy them, well, you're damn right.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

TCL 205 leaks with a waterdrop notch, sizeable chin, and dual-camera system
by Anam Hamid,  0
TCL 205 leaks with a waterdrop notch, sizeable chin, and dual-camera system
ScanWatch now available in the states delivering medical-grade ECG, SpO2 readings
by Alan Friedman,  0
ScanWatch now available in the states delivering medical-grade ECG, SpO2 readings
Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
iPhones had runaway success in 2021, but 2022 is shaping up to be Android's year
by Victor Hristov,  4
iPhones had runaway success in 2021, but 2022 is shaping up to be Android's year
How "Shot on iPhone" became an iconic ad campaign for Apple
by Alan Friedman,  0
How "Shot on iPhone" became an iconic ad campaign for Apple
Apple settles with Qualcomm outside of court, forfeiting patent claims
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Apple settles with Qualcomm outside of court, forfeiting patent claims
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless