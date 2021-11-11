Update to Apple Store app allows you to share your deepest desires with Apple Specialists

Update to Apple Store app allows you to share your deepest desires with Apple Specialists0
By a show of hands, how many of you from time to time open up the Apple Store app that is pre-installed on the iPhone. According to AppleInsider, today we can tell you that Apple has disseminated an update for the app that makes it easier for you to create a list made up of Apple devices that you've spotted on the app. For example, let's say that for the holidays you want an iPhone 13 Pro Max, the new third-generation AirPods, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 7.
And if for some reason you can not view an image of a particular Apple product in the app, a new feature will allow you to hear audio descriptions of products that you're interested in. The Apple Store app, as we've noted, is pre-installed on your new Apple iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.
If you believe that the Apple Store app is just another way for Apple to get its products in your face so that they will constantly be on your mind until you buy them, well, you're damn right.