Update to Apple Store app allows you to share your deepest desires with Apple Specialists





With the update, once you've saved an item found in the app, it will appear in a new Saved Items section that can be accessed from your Apple Store account page. Your wish list can also be shared with Apple specialists who work inside the Apple Store or online. Once you've completed a session that involves reading the list, you'll be able to read a recap of the session with notes and suggestions.





And if for some reason you can not view an image of a particular Apple product in the app, a new feature will allow you to hear audio descriptions of products that you're interested in. The Apple Store app, as we've noted, is pre-installed on your new Apple iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch





If you believe that the Apple Store app is just another way for Apple to get its products in your face so that they will constantly be on your mind until you buy them, well, you're damn right.

