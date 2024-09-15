Apple starts shipping iPhone 16 orders and you might be able to track your phone now
Apple has started shipping iPhone 16 orders which means that you can now start tracking them online. Yes, if you pre-ordered an iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max you can check the status of your order. September 20th is the official release date and if you check your order today on Apple's website the response you'll get is that the phone is "preparing to ship." That information probably doesn't mean anything and you probably won't get a more accurate answer from Apple until we get closer to the official release date.
But there is a way to obtain even more up-to-date information about your order and that is by going through the United Parcel Service (UPS) website. Not only will using the UPS website give you more information, you'll also be able to track the movement of your new device as it travels through various cities and UPS hubs before reaching the final destination which is your front door.
Is your new iPhone about to be delivered? | Image credit-Farmville Herald
From your browser, type UPS.com and enroll in the UPS My Choice program. There is a free version of the program or a premium service that will cost you $19.99 a year. The only difference that I can discern is that certain actions that are free with the paid version will have an additional cost if requested under the free version. Unless you plan on changing the delivery date or having your iPhone shipped to a new address, you'll be fine with the free version of the program.
Once you successfully sign up for the UPS My Choice program, you'll see all deliveries scheduled to arrive at your address. In the past, you could have used the "Track by Reference Number" feature to track your shipment through UPS. The reference number used to be the phone number used to order the phone from Apple minus the last two digits. For security reasons, this feature has been changed so using the UPS My Choice program is the best way to find out what is happening with the box containing your new iPhone but no sticker.
Don't panic if there is no tracking data yet for your order as not all boxes have been turned over to UPS. Just keep checking in with UPS each day until you get an updated status on your order. From there, it is a simple matter of checking in with UPS every day until the package finally makes it to your front door.
