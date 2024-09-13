Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year

Do you recall what Apple included in the box for the first-generation iPhone? Well, there was the first-generation iPhone of course. Also in the box was the iPhone stereo headset which you could squeeze to control calls, music, and video playback. The iconic 30-pin to USB-A cable was in the box along with a charging brick and there was a dock. Yes, Virginia, the OG iPhone came with a rather cheap charging dock, some stickers, and a cleaning cloth.













Actually, there isn't much left for Apple to remove from the iPhone box but when Apple released the new M4-powered iPad Pro models earlier this year along with the M2-powered iPad Air tablets, missing from the boxes of those products were the Apple stickers that usually accompany Apple devices in their crisp unopened boxes. At the time, there was some talk speculating that Apple would no longer include stickers inside an iPhone box. As we said, this was a practice dating back to the first iPhone model released in 2007.











