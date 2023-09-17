Apple iPhone 15 pre-orders start shipping; here's how you can check the status of your order



Apple has started shipping out iPhone 15 series pre-orders and you can check to see if your package has already been picked up for the journey it will make to your hand. As noted by 9to5Mac , you won't see the true picture by going to Apple's website to check out the status of your pre-order. That's because Apple usually waits until it is closer to the official release date (which is September 22) before it updates the info on its site. Until then, you'll see "preparing to ship" when you look up your shipping status on the Apple website.





So if you can't get the latest info about your iPhone from Apple, where can you get it from? Tap this link to use a reference number to get the latest information on your package from UPS. The reference number could be the phone number that is listed on your iPhone order, or your order number minus the last two digits. If this doesn't work, another option is to sign up to UPS My Choice for free. This will show all packages coming to your address without requiring you to type in a tracking number.









Some consumers who have already pre-ordered one of the new iPhone 15 series models are being told by UPS that their package is on the way and is expected to arrive on the official September 22 release date which is next Friday. If your order doesn't show up on the UPS site, it is possible that it has not yet been picked up by the global shipper.



