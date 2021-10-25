Apple starts shipping the third-generation AirPods a day early

Apple starts shipping the third-generation AirPods a day early0
The third-generation AirPods were introduced a week ago today and Apple immediately started taking pre-orders. The device was expected to ship on the 26th of October (which is tomorrow) but according to AppleInsider, the good news is that the device has already started to ship. A Twitter user and developer named Leonard Wongly (@leonardwongly) disseminated a tweet showing that not only has his new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds shipped, so did his $19 Apple polishing cloth!
Apple's new AirPods lineup now starts with the $129 second-generation AirPods, followed by the $179 third-generation AirPods, and the $249 AirPods Pro. We expect to see the sequel to the premium version of the AirPods Pro surface sometime next year. Recently we showed you photos that allegedly featured the AirPods Pro 2 (with minimal changes) and a new wireless charging case that has two new features.
If you have yet to order the third-generation AirPods, you can do so from Apple's online store now with delivery set for early November. Or, starting tomorrow, you can visit your nearby brick and mortar Apple Store and pick up a pair (as long as they don't get sold out quickly).