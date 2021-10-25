Notification Center

Accessories Apple Wearables

Apple starts shipping the third-generation AirPods a day early

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple starts shipping the third-generation AirPods a day early
The third-generation AirPods were introduced a week ago today and Apple immediately started taking pre-orders. The device was expected to ship on the 26th of October (which is tomorrow) but according to AppleInsider, the good news is that the device has already started to ship. A Twitter user and developer named Leonard Wongly (@leonardwongly) disseminated a tweet showing that not only has his new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds shipped, so did his $19 Apple polishing cloth!

Another Twitter user, this one with the name Crazy_Apple (@craZ4apple), also received a note telling him that his item (the third-gen AirPods) are on the way. The new AirPods have a shorter stem, larger battery, improved audio, and a redesigned charging case. The earbuds and the charging case are also IPX4 rated for protection from splashes of water and sweat. Neither is protected from sprays of water and both cannot be submerged into a container filled with water.

Apple's new AirPods lineup now starts with the $129 second-generation AirPods, followed by the $179 third-generation AirPods, and the $249 AirPods Pro. We expect to see the sequel to the premium version of the AirPods Pro surface sometime next year. Recently we showed you photos that allegedly featured the AirPods Pro 2 (with minimal changes) and a new wireless charging case that has two new features.

The photos revealed a strap holder on the side of the AirPods Pro 2 charging case with speaker holes on the bottom. Allegedly, Apple is planning to add the carrying case to the Find My...app, and when deployed, a sound will come out of the speaker to help the user locate his case and his second-generation AirPods Pro.

If you have yet to order the third-generation AirPods, you can do so from Apple's online store now with delivery set for early November. Or, starting tomorrow, you can visit your nearby brick and mortar Apple Store and pick up a pair (as long as they don't get sold out quickly).

