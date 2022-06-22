Apple’s Smart Folio covers for the iPad Pro now on sale with a 55% discount





Jump on these hot Apple Smart Folio offers and enjoy a better iPad experience!

Apple Smart Folio A hard to miss bargain on the official Apple Smart Folio cover for the 3rd-gen iPad Pro (12.9"). It will provide you with better protection and more functionality. The offer applies to all color options and you can buy a maximum of 3. $55 off (55%) $44 99 $99 99 Buy at Woot Apple Smart Folio The official Smart Folio cover from Apple that is compatible with the 2nd-gen 11-inch iPad Pro and 4th-gen iPad Air. One of the best discounts for 2022 going as much as 54% off of the original price. $43 off (54%) $36 99 $79 99 Buy at Woot Apple Smart Keyboard Folio Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 3rd Generation. Any discount is welcome for this accessory, given the practicality it brings to the iPad. $8 off (8%) $86 99 $94 99 Buy at Woot



Both offers are some of the best we have seen for the whole of 2022 and apply to all the available color options. If you are thinking of getting more than one of these super discounted Apple Smart Folios, though, keep in mind that there is a limit of 10 per customer for the 11-inch and a maximum of 3 for the 12.9-inch.



Putting on the cover is made easy thanks to the magnets inside that clip on instantly to the device. The Smart Folio cover also automatically puts your iPad to sleep and wakes it up when you close and open it.



Woot is also running a quite a bit smaller 8% discount on the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio that is compatible with the 3rd-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Even though it is not much, it is still worth checking out if you have your eyes set on this product, as it greatly improves the iPad experience. There is only one color option here, however, and that is Black.



It is rare to see such awesome offers on Apple products, including accessories, so don’t miss out. If you have been waiting for the perfect moment to buy an official iPad cover, this is one of them.





