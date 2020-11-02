iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Apple

Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 02, 2020, 11:32 AM
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Apple held a dedicated Apple Watch and iPad event in September. That was followed by one focused on the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini in October. Now, the company has announced a third Fall 2020 event.

What is expected at the November Apple Event?


Happening next Tuesday, November 10, the pre-recorded press event is expected to focus on the ARM-backed Apple Silicon Mac lineup that was first confirmed back at WWDC 2020 in June.

Recent reports indicate plans to unveil a new 12-inch MacBook and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple is understood to be working on a 14-inch model, but that probably won't arrive until 2021, so the model coming next week should maintain the existing form factor. 

Other possibilities include an Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Air and a new 16-inch MacBook Pro model. The latter will use newer Intel chipsets rather than Apple Silicon chips, however. 

Unfortunately, those of you waiting for the redesigned iMac are out of luck as that isn't scheduled to launch until 2021, possibly at next year's WWDC.

Other Apple products that may be announced


In addition to the new Apple Silicon Mac products, Apple may also unveil its AirTags item tracking tags. These were expected to debut earlier this year and have been delayed several times, but are believed to have recently entered the final stages of performance testing ahead of their release.

Another product that could make an appearance next week, although much less likely, is AirPods Studio. Like AirTags, Apple has delayed its over-ear premium headphones countless times and recent reports hinted at even more issues.

Jon Prosser says the headphones won't be ready until December at the earliest. That doesn't completely rule out an announcement next week, but an introduction in 2021 is certainly more probable. 


