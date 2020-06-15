iOS Apple

The rumored foldable iPhone will be more like the Surface Duo than Galaxy Fold apparently

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 15, 2020, 10:18 AM
The rumored foldable iPhone will be more like the Surface Duo than Galaxy Fold apparently
Yesterday, it was reported that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone.

Today, leaker Jon Prosser has followed up on that rumor by saying that it wouldn't really be a foldable device per se.  Rather, Apple is reportedly making a dual-screen device. The displays are supposedly attached by a hinge. The tipster assures that the prototype doesn't look like a bland amalgamation of two iPhones. Instead, when the device is in its unfolded states, the two panels look continuous and seamless.



Microsoft, and in a way LG, have taken a similar approach. While Microsoft's upcoming Surface Duo features two displays connected by a hinge, some of LG's recent phones are compatible with a Dual Screen accessory that adds a secondary display to them. 

If the thought of a hinge bothers you, let's not forget that even phones with bendable displays, such as the Galaxy Fold, have a crease running down the center of the screen. It's not that glaring, but it's still there. The company's second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, is also not crease-free, but the crease is far more subtle. 

Either way, it serves as a reminder that foldable phones have their limitations. And let's not forget the warnings these devices come with, cautioning users to be as gentle as possible.

A dual-screen design, such as the one Apple is reportedly considering, seems like a far safer bet. 

As for other details, Prosser says the device resembles the iPhone 11 in that it has round, stainless steel edges. He adds that the prototype doesn't have a notch, and a tiny bezel on the cover display houses Face ID. 

It's highly unlikely that the dual-screen iPhone would arrive this year.

