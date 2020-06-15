The rumored foldable iPhone will be more like the Surface Duo than Galaxy Fold apparently



Today, leaker Jon Prosser has followed up on that rumor by saying that it wouldn't really be a foldable device per se. Rather, Apple is reportedly making a dual-screen device. The displays are supposedly attached by a hinge. The tipster assures that the prototype doesn't look like a bland amalgamation of two iPhones. Instead, when the device is in its unfolded states, the two panels look continuous and seamless.





The memes are funny — but it doesn’t look like they just stuck two phones together.



Even though they’re two separate panels, when the displays are extended, it looks fairly continuous and seamless. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020





Microsoft, and in a way LG, have taken a similar approach. While Microsoft's upcoming Surface Duo features two displays connected by a hinge, some of LG's recent phones are compatible with a Dual Screen accessory that adds a secondary display to them.



If the thought of a hinge bothers you, let's not forget that even phones with bendable displays, such as the Galaxy Fold , have a crease running down the center of the screen. It's not that glaring, but it's still there. The company's second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip , is also not crease-free, but the crease is far more subtle.





Either way, it serves as a reminder that foldable phones have their limitations. And let's not forget the warnings these devices come with, cautioning users to be as gentle as possible.



A dual-screen design, such as the one Apple is reportedly considering, seems like a far safer bet.



As for other details, Prosser says the device resembles the iPhone 11 in that it has round, stainless steel edges. He adds that the prototype doesn't have a notch, and a tiny bezel on the cover display houses Face ID.



It's highly unlikely that the dual-screen iPhone would arrive this year.