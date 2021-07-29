Apple releases watchOS 7.6.1 to fix serious security issue

Apple releases watchOS 7.6.1 to fix serious security issue0
Apple is urging owners of the Apple Watch to install the update to watchOS 7.6.1. Why the urgency? A flaw called the IOMobileFrameBuffer may have been actively exploited, according to a report that Apple is aware of. With the flaw, an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges which means that an attacker could gain unrestricted access to the timepiece.
Once the timepiece is charged to at least 50%, the installation will begin. Do not restart the watch or remove it from its charger until the update is completed. The patch delivered by watchOS 7.6.1 addresses the memory corruption issue using improved memory handling.
Earlier this week Apple released iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 to patch the same serious security issue that the watchOS 7.6.1 update is patching. The update weighs in at 64.6MB.