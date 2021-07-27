Apple wants you to install iOS, iPadOS 14.7.1 ASAP; update patches security issue and more

Apple wants you to install iOS, iPadOS 14.7.1 ASAP; update patches security issue and more0
As the calendar brings us closer and closer each day to the month of September and the expected release of iOS 15, Apple has been exterminating some bugs and adding a few new features with its incremental updates to iOS 14. Today, the company released iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 which can be installed by tapping on Settings > General > Software Update.
So in iOS 14.5, Apple launched a feature called Unlock with Apple Watch. An unlocked Apple Watch will automatically unlock the iPhone it is paired with which cynics called a ploy by Apple to sell more smartwatches. Still, this writer has found Unlock with Apple Watch to be a huge time saver. However, after Apple dropped iOS 14.7 earlier this month, the update broke the feature for several users, an issue now fixed with iOS 14.7.1.
Apple does recommend that you install and download iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 ASAP.