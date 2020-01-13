Here we go again: Barr says Apple is refusing to cooperate with the FBI
Last week, we told you that the FBI was requesting Apple's help in unlocking a pair of password-protected iPhones that belong to Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. In what is now being considered a terrorist attack, Alshamrani allegedly killed three people last month at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida. During a press conference held today by Attorney General William Barr, the Trump administration's top law enforcement official said that Apple has not helped the FBI crack the phones.
Apple moved one step ahead of the cracking machines with iOS 13
Most likely, Apple's decision not to help the FBI unlock the phones matches the same reason it gave for not obeying a federal court ruling in 2016 that demanded that Apple unlock the iPhone 5c that belonged to San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook. Apple would have to develop a special version of iOS and the company feared that if it was leaked out by the FBI, no iPhone would be safe. So the FBI paid Israeli company Cellebrite a reported $1 million to crack open Farook's phone which reportedly held some important information.
It should be pointed out that unlike the events that transpired in 2016, this time Apple has not been ordered by a court to unlock the phones. However, there is a chance that Barr will obtain a court order compelling Apple to open the handsets. When asked whether he plans on doing so, the Attorney General refused to comment.
Perhaps the most important thing that we can take away from the current situation is that companies like Cellebrite and Grayshift apparently are unable to unlock iPhone models running iOS 13 or else Mr. Barr would not have been complaining to the press today about Apple's lack of assistance. Cracking machines use brute force attacks to unlock iPhone models. Plugged into an iPhone's Lightning port, these devices seek to bypass limits on passcode attempts and then try every possible passcode combination until it hits the right one. Apple thought that it had closed this vulnerability with the USB Restricted Mode added in iOS 12. This feature prevented the Lightning port from communicating with other devices if an iPhone not been unlocked within the previous hour. But shortly afterward, Cellebrite's web site was bragging that the company could crack any iOS device from iOS 7 to iOS 12.3. Apple might have moved one step ahead in iOS 13.
It will be interesting to see what happens if Apple continues to defy the FBI. Attorney General Barr is known to be extremely close with President Donald Trump and Trump seems to consider Apple CEO Tim Cook to be someone reasonable he can talk to. We can imagine a scenario in which Barr tells Trump that the iPhones in question need to be opened for the security of the country. Trump calls Cook who explains why it can't be done from Apple's perspective. Back in 2016, when Apple defied the court order demanding that it open Farook's phone, then candidate Trump said that he was boycotting Apple and would start to use Samsung phones. He also said at the time, "It’s ridiculous that the government has to be put in a position where if they have information about a possible attack, we waste a second because that could be the second that kills somebody." Now, with the full weight of the Office of the President behind his statements, who knows what Trump would do to Apple if pressured by Barr.
7 Comments
1. Dr.Phil
Posts: 2510; Member since: Feb 14, 2011
posted on 1 hour ago 1
3. MrMalignance
Posts: 346; Member since: Feb 17, 2013
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. Alcyone
Posts: 605; Member since: May 10, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
5. Back_from_beyond
Posts: 1483; Member since: Sep 04, 2015
posted on 35 min ago 0
4. jellmoo
Posts: 2673; Member since: Oct 31, 2011
posted on 37 min ago 0
6. Dr.Phil
Posts: 2510; Member since: Feb 14, 2011
posted on 23 min ago 0
7. jellmoo
Posts: 2673; Member since: Oct 31, 2011
posted on 14 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):