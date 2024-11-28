Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Grab amazing discounts even on Thanksgiving!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple pulls your heartstrings in new must-see holiday ad

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Wearables
The box for the AirPods Pro 2 and the carrying case are on a table. The case is popped open to reveal a pair of Airpods Pro 2 inside.
This is around the time of the year when Apple has traditionally released its holiday advertisement for television. Perhaps one of the most talked about holiday ads Apple produced, called "Misunderstood" was first shown on television during the 2013 holiday season. That year, there was plenty of talk about smartphone addiction and Apple's ad revolved around a teen boy who owned an iPhone.

That kid was visiting his grandparents along with the rest of the family for Christmas but he seemed too attached to his iPhone and appeared to be ignoring his family. Then, out of nowhere, he gathers the family around the television set and we finally see why the young lad had been so focused on using his phone. After hooking his iPhone up to the television, he plays them the video of the family he had been recording. The entire family loves it and the kid, who five minutes before was heading to military school, gets a warm hug from his dad.

This year's ad is also a tearjerker partly telegraphed by the title of the ad, "Heartstrings." The ad starts with a family opening holiday presidents when it becomes apparent from the audio that one person in the family has a hearing problem. Words sound muffled to him and he can't understand what his daughter is saying or hear her messing around with her guitar. As she grows older he still can't hear her playing her guitar, or saying goodbye to him on her first day at school.

Video Thumbnail


One day, while his daughter is playing guitar, his wife tells him to listen. He opens a small carrying case containing a pair of AirPods. As soon as he puts them in his ears, he can hear clearly as his daughter plays the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young song "Our House." The ad then says, "The new hearing aid feature on AirPods Pro 2." Last month when Apple pushed out iOS 18.1, it included three new features for the AirPods Pro 2, Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection.

Recommended Stories
With the hearing test, you can learn some insights about your hearing. Even if you don't notice a problem, you can find out whether you are missing out on certain frequencies. If that's the case, you can adjust the settings on your AirPods Pro 2 to hear enhanced audio on phone calls and media. The AirPods Pro 2 are now considered a clinical-grade hearing aid. With machine learning, real-time adjustments can be made throughout the day.

The AirPods Pro 2 also features hearing protection to protect your ears from loud noises. According to Apple, even at a rock concert "the improved high dynamic range multiband compressor helps protect your hearing while keeping the music sounding natural and vibrant."

If you know someone who suffers from less than severe hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 could be a game-changer. If you haven't yet completed your holiday shopping, you might give this person the gift of sound for the holidays.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless