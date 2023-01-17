Apple's 'next' HomePod is reportedly coming 'fairly soon'





One potentially imminent product that's been flying decidedly under the radar for at least the last six months or so is today back in the limelight with a (credible) new prediction of an announcement happening "fairly soon."





the most prolific and trustworthy We're talking about a long overdue "next HomePod" edition, which may or may not go official later today with minimal fanfare. Given that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who is probablymost prolific and trustworthy Apple leaker in the world right now, has nothing more precise or detailed to share on the release timeline of this mysterious new HomePod, our guess is we won't hear anything about it quite so "soon" as today, January 17.





In an extensive report covering multiple upcoming Apple products and focusing primarily on the company's highly anticipated aforementioned headset, Gurman did reveal earlier this month that the "return of the larger HomePod is still set for this year", as rumored last year.





Evidently, some new information pointing to an earlier launch than initially presumed surfaced in the meantime, prompting the tech journalist's latest tweet





The first-gen HomePod saw daylight all the way back in early 2018, mind you, largely failing to connect with mainstream audiences before breathing its last breath around three years later. Apple also released the smaller, humbler, and cheaper HomePod mini in late 2020, finding much bigger commercial success , so naturally... it's the "larger" HomePod that's set to get a belated sequel "fairly soon."





This 2023 "full-sized" Siri-enabled smart speaker is not expected to offer "anything revolutionary", but it could well cost less than its forerunner in an attempt to better compete against the Amazon Echo and Google Nest families of largely affordable smart home devices.