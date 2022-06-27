 Apple reported to launch new HomePod next year with a bunch of improvements - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple reported to launch new HomePod next year with a bunch of improvements

Apple Audio
1
Apple reported to launch new HomePod next year with a bunch of improvements
Apple is preparing to launch a brand new version of the HomePod, one that will resemble the now discontinued original version, meaning that it will be larger than the currently sold HomePod mini, according to a report by Bloomberg

This new HomePod will come as just one of a "flood" of new Apple devices expected to arrived between the fall of 2022 and early 2023, but chances are that the HomePod will be among the devices to come later in that period.

The new HomePod carries the codename B620 and is said to run the same S8 chip that Apple uses on its watches. While it is rumored to resemble the original, it will have an updated screen on the top and it is possible it will support some sort of multi-touch functionality, so you can control playback from the speaker itself.

The original HomePod did not sell great. It launched in early 2018, but after three years on the market, it was finally discontinued in March 2021 as Apple shifted focus to its cheaper HomePod mini model. However, since it was discontinued, we keep on hearing about second-hand HomePod units selling way above the original $350 price and it's become a sort of a collector's item. 

This new HomePod will have the size and probably the sound that the original had and that some people were clearly drawn to, so that's the good news. There are no further details, but with a launch not too far away, we expect to hear more about this second-gen HomePod in the coming months.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile brings stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus Nord N200 5G
T-Mobile brings stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus Nord N200 5G
New entry-level iPad coming this fall reported to replace Lightning port with USB-C
New entry-level iPad coming this fall reported to replace Lightning port with USB-C
Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly feature the M2 chip
Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly feature the M2 chip
Google and Apple might get investigated by the FTC for allegedly selling user data
Google and Apple might get investigated by the FTC for allegedly selling user data
Google's unlocked Pixel 6 Pro is on sale at a new all-time high discount
Google's unlocked Pixel 6 Pro is on sale at a new all-time high discount
The OSOM OV1 security flagship gets a new name and a new focus
The OSOM OV1 security flagship gets a new name and a new focus

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless