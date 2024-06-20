Apple's new Beats Pill speaker looks hot in these leaked renders and could cost only $149









Unsurprisingly, the impending Bluetooth speaker still looks very familiar in these sharp new images, strongly resembling its ancient forerunners in almost every important way. Compared to the original Beats Pill, this thing does carry a subtler brand logo in the middle of its elongated body.









That actually sets the upgraded model apart from the 2015-released Beats Pill+ in addition to 2012's first-gen Pill, although something tells us you'll be much more impressed by the internal improvements expected here.





We're talking a huge audio quality bump (which makes sense after almost 10 years), as well as an incredible jump in battery life from 12 to 24 hours, newly added IP67 water and dust resistance, one-touch pairing for both iPhones and Android handsets, and last but not least, an integrated lanyard for easier carrying that's obviously visible in today's leaked renders.





With so many major changes, you'd probably expect the price point to change (in a bad way) too, but according to the always reliable Mark Gurman , that's not going to be the case at all. Believe it or not, the 2024 Beats Pill is tipped to cost just $149 starting next week, down from the $229 charged for a Pill Plus back in the day.



