Apple's new Beats Pill speaker looks hot in these leaked renders and could cost only $149

Expected out for... nearly a decade now, the next-gen Beats Pill speaker is finally just a few days away from a (proper) official announcement. Already spotted everywhere from government agencies to... the hands of one of the best basketball players in history, the portable audio powerhouse is today essentially revealing all of its remaining secrets after that massively detailed leak from around a month ago.
As rumored at that point, it looks like Apple's 2024 Beats Pill will come in black, red, and gold colorways, all three of which are rendered in great detail and excellent quality by a typically rock-solid leaker on social media.
Unsurprisingly, the impending Bluetooth speakerstill looks very familiar in these sharp new images, strongly resembling its ancient forerunners in almost every important way. Compared to the original Beats Pill, this thing does carry a subtler brand logo in the middle of its elongated body.
That actually sets the upgraded model apart from the 2015-released Beats Pill+ in addition to 2012's first-gen Pill, although something tells us you'll be much more impressed by the internal improvements expected here.
We're talking a huge audio quality bump (which makes sense after almost 10 years), as well as an incredible jump in battery life from 12 to 24 hours, newly added IP67 water and dust resistance, one-touch pairing for both iPhones and Android handsets, and last but not least, an integrated lanyard for easier carrying that's obviously visible in today's leaked renders.
With so many major changes, you'd probably expect the price point to change (in a bad way) too, but according to the always reliable Mark Gurman, that's not going to be the case at all. Believe it or not, the 2024 Beats Pill is tipped to cost just $149 starting next week, down from the $229 charged for a Pill Plus back in the day.
If this crucial detail pans out (which seems all but guaranteed), Apple could very closely compete with the JBL Charge 5, Bose SoundLink Flex, and other top contenders for the title of best portable Bluetooth speaker out there in terms of both affordability and capabilities.
