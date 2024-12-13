Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

You can now pin music content to YouTube Music's cool Speed dial section

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
YouTube Music on a phone held in a person's hands, with headphones in the background on a table.
YouTube's music-streaming service, YouTube Music, is getting equipped with a new feature to complement its already quite cool Speed dial option. The app is rolling out a "Pin to Speed dial" option that will let you customize the home-screen grid that was introduced back in October.

In order to take advantage of this new feature, you need to open the overflow for any song, music video, album, or playlist (you can't do this for artists or podcasts" and you'll have the new "Pin to Speed dial" option.

When you tap on it, the song you've chosen will appear in that 3x3 grid with a pin icon in the top-right corner. You can tap the three-dot button or long-press as well, and the option is available from the Now Playing screen.

Of course, once you're sick of a specific song, you can "Unpin from Speed dial" from the same menu.


This new feature is useful in at least two major ways. First off, you can use it to pin your Liked Music automatic playlist to the same position so you get easy and quick access to it. Also, you can pin a specific song you're obsessed with (that's a thing for me because I tend to listen to one song on repeat for extremely long periods of time).

In many ways, this is similar to what people wanted as many people were longing for an option to pin carousels or sections to a fixed position in the Home feed on YouTube Music. That, in a way, helps you do just that: have a fixed position for something you love on the home page.

As expected, pins are synced across your devices, and the option is available for both Android and iOS. Speed dial is still not available for Android tablets or on the web, and the old feature Listen again is still remaining.

"Pin to Speed dial" is rolling out now with YouTube Music version 7.29 for Android and 7.31 for iOS.

As I said, I tend to get obsessed with specific songs so I'd be using this feature quite a lot. I also like the idea of pinning Liked Songs there to ensure the same fixed position for the playlist. All in all, this idea is great and complements ideally the super-cool Speed dial feature.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless