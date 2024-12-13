You can now pin music content to YouTube Music's cool Speed dial section
YouTube's music-streaming service, YouTube Music, is getting equipped with a new feature to complement its already quite cool Speed dial option. The app is rolling out a "Pin to Speed dial" option that will let you customize the home-screen grid that was introduced back in October.
In order to take advantage of this new feature, you need to open the overflow for any song, music video, album, or playlist (you can't do this for artists or podcasts" and you'll have the new "Pin to Speed dial" option.
This new feature is useful in at least two major ways. First off, you can use it to pin your Liked Music automatic playlist to the same position so you get easy and quick access to it. Also, you can pin a specific song you're obsessed with (that's a thing for me because I tend to listen to one song on repeat for extremely long periods of time).
As expected, pins are synced across your devices, and the option is available for both Android and iOS. Speed dial is still not available for Android tablets or on the web, and the old feature Listen again is still remaining.
As I said, I tend to get obsessed with specific songs so I'd be using this feature quite a lot. I also like the idea of pinning Liked Songs there to ensure the same fixed position for the playlist. All in all, this idea is great and complements ideally the super-cool Speed dial feature.
In order to take advantage of this new feature, you need to open the overflow for any song, music video, album, or playlist (you can't do this for artists or podcasts" and you'll have the new "Pin to Speed dial" option.
When you tap on it, the song you've chosen will appear in that 3x3 grid with a pin icon in the top-right corner. You can tap the three-dot button or long-press as well, and the option is available from the Now Playing screen.
Of course, once you're sick of a specific song, you can "Unpin from Speed dial" from the same menu.
This new feature is useful in at least two major ways. First off, you can use it to pin your Liked Music automatic playlist to the same position so you get easy and quick access to it. Also, you can pin a specific song you're obsessed with (that's a thing for me because I tend to listen to one song on repeat for extremely long periods of time).
In many ways, this is similar to what people wanted as many people were longing for an option to pin carousels or sections to a fixed position in the Home feed on YouTube Music. That, in a way, helps you do just that: have a fixed position for something you love on the home page.
As expected, pins are synced across your devices, and the option is available for both Android and iOS. Speed dial is still not available for Android tablets or on the web, and the old feature Listen again is still remaining.
"Pin to Speed dial" is rolling out now with YouTube Music version 7.29 for Android and 7.31 for iOS.
As I said, I tend to get obsessed with specific songs so I'd be using this feature quite a lot. I also like the idea of pinning Liked Songs there to ensure the same fixed position for the playlist. All in all, this idea is great and complements ideally the super-cool Speed dial feature.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: