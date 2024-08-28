Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Apple now lets users export their playlists to YouTube Music

Apple Music
Not many music streaming services allow their users to export their favorite music playlists to rival services. Although things change as time goes by, we didn’t expect Apple to become one of the “good guys” so soon.

The Cupertino-based company silently released an Apple Music playlist export tool allowing users to transfer their favorite music to another music streaming service. In this case, the tool only works for YouTube Music and involves having both an active Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription and an active YouTube Music account.

Obviously, Apple detailed exactly what you can and can’t transfer using its new Apple Music playlist export tool. Below is the full list of things you might want to know before attempting to transfer your Apple Music playlists:

  • Only the playlists that you've created (including collaborative playlists that you own) are transferred
  • Music files aren't transferred
  • Non-collaborative shared playlists and curated playlists aren't transferred
  • Folders in which you've organized your Apple Music playlists aren't transferred
  • Playlists can include only songs available on YouTube Music. If your playlists contains other audio files — such as podcasts, audio books, or user-uploaded audio files — they won't be transferred.

Once the transfer is complete, you should receive a confirmation email from Apple. Keep in mind that if a song is missing from a playlist, it means that it’s not available in YouTube Music.

In order to start the transfer process, users must request it from Apple’s Data and Privacy page. Once on that page, simply select “Transfer a copy of your data” and follow the onscreen instructions to complete your transfer request.

It’s important to mention that playlists that are transferred to YouTube Music aren’t deleted from Apple Music.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

