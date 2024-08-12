YouTube Music starts rolling out a fun and shareable 'Personal radio' feature
YouTube Music will soon let you share your "personal radio" on your profile and channel page, in addition to top songs, artists, playlists, and music videos.
The playlist is described as being "Made for sharing. Based on their recent music and always updating". Google says the playlist will be refreshed daily.
I personally think this feature is fun to use, so I'd love to see a wide rollout of it soon. Although it doesn't really influence much of the experience on YouTube Music, it's a nice addition to a quite rich feature set.
Back in April of 2023, YouTube Music added profiles that can be set to either public or private. Your profile page shows your four "top" stats, and it will reportedly soon share your "personal radio". You will also be able to share it via link, and you can add it to your library like any other playlist.
Image Credit - 9to5Google
The personal radio has not been rolled out completely yet, and it seems it's rolling out in stages. Once it's available for you, you can enable it by going to your profile in YouTube Music and then tapping on Settings. Under there, find "Privacy and location" and go to "Channel settings". There, you can toggle on "Enable public stats" or "Enable public personal radio".
