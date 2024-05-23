Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Apple Music’s top 10 albums of all time is surprisingly accurate

By
Apple Music’s initiative to celebrate the greatest records ever made with the launch of an inaugural 100 Best Albums list culminates this week with the reveal of the top 10 albums of all time.

Before we tell you what are the best 10 albums of all time according to Apple Music, it’s important to mention that this list has been curated by the service’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, including Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.

That’s the main reason there aren’t too many surprises aside from the number 1 album, which is certainly one huge surprise even for fans of the artist. Without further ado, here is the list of best 10 albums of all time:

10. Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé
  9. Nevermind (1991), Nirvana
  8. Back to Black (2006), Amy Winehouse
  7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), Kendrick Lamar
  6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder
  5. Blonde (2016), Frank Ocean
  4. Purple Rain (1984), Prince & The Revolution
  3. Abbey Road (1969), The Beatles
  2. Thriller (1982), Michael Jackson
  1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill’s debut — and only — solo studio album was a seismic event in 1998: a stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape not just of one of the era’s biggest stars, but of the era itself. She was, and remains, a once-in-a-generation talent whose inspiration and innovation can be heard through the decades.

But wait, there’s more! Apple Music has created 100 audio vignettes that tell the story of each album and provide more context regarding their position on the list. These are available for free to all music fans and can be listened to on Apple Podcast at apple.co/100BestRadio.

Additionally, music fans can access 100 Best Albums special content across the Apple ecosystem on the App Store, Apple News, Apple Retail, and more. There’s also a dedicated space on Apple Books for those who want even more details about the initiative.
