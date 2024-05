Apple Music’s top 10 albums of all time is surprisingly accurate

Additionally, music fans can access 100 Best Albums special content across the Apple ecosystem on the App Store, Apple News, Apple Retail, and more. There’s also a dedicated space on Apple Books for those who want even more details about the initiative. But wait, there’s more! Apple Music has created 100 audio vignettes that tell the story of each album and provide more context regarding their position on the list. These are available for free to all music fans and can be listened to on Apple Podcast at apple.co/100BestRadio Additionally, music fans can access 100 Best Albums special content across the Apple ecosystem on the App Store, Apple News, Apple Retail, and more. There’s also a dedicated space on Apple Books for those who want even more details about the initiative.

Apple Music’s initiative to celebrate the greatest records ever made with the launch of an inaugural 100 Best Albums list culminates this week with the reveal of the top 10 albums of all time.Before we tell you what are the best 10 albums of all time according to Apple Music , it’s important to mention that this list has been curated by the service’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, including Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.That’s the main reason there aren’t too many surprises aside from the number 1 album, which is certainly one huge surprise even for fans of the artist. Without further ado, here is the list of best 10 albums of all time:10. Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé9. Nevermind (1991), Nirvana8. Back to Black (2006), Amy Winehouse7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), Kendrick Lamar6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder5. Blonde (2016), Frank Ocean4. Purple Rain (1984), Prince & The Revolution3. Abbey Road (1969), The Beatles2. Thriller (1982), Michael Jackson1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Lauryn Hill