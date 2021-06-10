$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro official leather case gets a rare discount at Amazon

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 10, 2021, 7:42 AM
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro official leather case gets a rare discount at Amazon
We all know Apple accessories rarely get discounted from their premium prices, but now, less than two weeks ahead of Prime Day 2021, Amazon surprises us with a rare all-time low price of the Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 case in Baltic Blue. If you hurry, this premium case from Apple can be yours with an 8% discount.

This deal is only for the Baltic Blue color, the other colors for the leather case retail at their usual price of $59. However, the Baltic Blue case is a great option as its unintrusive and premium color can look good with anything. You can use it for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, as the sizes of these two phones are the same.

The case has MagSafe support, so it can easily snap onto your iPhone 12 for a more secure hold, while at the same time, offering protection against scratches and drops. You can also wirelessly charge your iPhone without having to remove the case, which is not true for many other leather cases.

Once you’ve equipped your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with a nice leather case, you can also check our selection of the best iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories for more cool stuff to benefit from the MagSafe magnets.

