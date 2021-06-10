iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro official leather case gets a rare discount at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This deal is only for the Baltic Blue color, the other colors for the leather case retail at their usual price of $59. However, the Baltic Blue case is a great option as its unintrusive and premium color can look good with anything. You can use it for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, as the sizes of these two phones are the same.
The case has MagSafe support, so it can easily snap onto your iPhone 12 for a more secure hold, while at the same time, offering protection against scratches and drops. You can also wirelessly charge your iPhone without having to remove the case, which is not true for many other leather cases.