Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 11 model with 5G is marked down by a record high $210

This is no longer the most powerful 11-inch tablet around, but it's still an absolute screamer, a looker, and a value champion with 256GB storage and cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro (2024)
Do you want to save big on one of the best tablets money can buy this holiday season... without actually waiting for said holiday season? No one can know what the future holds, of course, but Amazon's latest iPad Pro 11 (2024) deal could well remain undefeated on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas this year.

That's because the Apple M4-powered 11-incher is currently discounted by more than two Benjamins from a list price of $1,199 in a 256GB storage variant equipped with cellular connectivity. Not only is this promotion totally unprecedented, but it's also unlikely to last long, especially with just one color option in stock at the time of this writing at $210 below that aforementioned price point.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024)

$209 off (17%)
Wi-Fi 6E + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver Color
Buy at Amazon

Superseded by an even zippier Apple M5 version just last week, the 2024-released iPad Pro 11 remains a better choice for a lot of users than essentially all the greatest Android tablets around (including Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra giants).

The M4 chip is expected to age gracefully over the next few years (helped by Apple's unrivaled long-term software support), while the battery life, audio performance, screen quality, and camera performance are... all unchanged on the significantly costlier new iPad Pro 11 (2025).

With built-in 5G speeds, the massively discounted iPad Pro 11 (2024) model you should probably rush to add to your cart before it's too late can keep you entertained during your travels and help you work from virtually anywhere without making any compromises.

The 11-inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology is also pretty much as uncompromising as these things come in 2025, not to mention the ultra-premium build quality and razor-thin profile of the 2024 iPad Pro (which the 2025 generation has kept completely unchanged).

Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 11 model with 5G is marked down by a record high $210

