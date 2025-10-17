Rare $249 discount makes the 512GB iPad Air M3 cheaper than ever
This 13-inch iPad Air M3 deal is as rare as a unicorn — check it out before it vanishes into thin air.
Attention, premium iPad buyers! This is your best chance to get the iPad Air M3 with massive 512GB of storage, cellular capabilities, and a big 13-inch display. How so? Simple — Amazon just slashed it to its lowest price, letting you save a rare $249 on the Starlight model.
Now, don’t get us wrong — the price is still pretty steep at just under $1,000. Truth is, you rarely see such a major price cut on Apple tablets, especially the latest ones. So, if you’ve been eyeing this $1,250 tablet for a while, now’s your chance to save.
Whether it’s multitasking, gaming, or entertainment, this iPad handles it all. It’s not just insanely powerful with its M3 chip — it’s almost impossible to find something that can slow it down. As we emphasized in our iPad Air M3 review, unless you absolutely need M4 power, this tablet will easily meet the needs of even the most demanding users.
It’s not just the laptop-grade M3 chip that deserves admiration. Although this fella doesn’t feature the premium 120Hz display of the iPad Pro M4, it offers impressive visuals. Expect crisp and vivid colors from the LCD panel. The only downside here is probably the 60Hz refresh rate. But hey — if you don’t want to spend iPad Pro money, you’ll hardly stress over refresh rate.
This iPad also offers great battery life and top-tier audio quality. Of course, this is expected from such a premium device, but it’s worth noting nonetheless. Right out of the box, it delivers punchy bass and great detail in the mids, making voices in videos and movies stand out. And since you’re getting huge 512GB storage here, you’re far less likely to stress over which files to delete or keep — there’s room for everything.
Factor in the cellular support and the unicorn-rare $249 discount, and you’ve got the whole package. Sure, the 13-inch iPad Air M3 is still pricey even at its best price, but those willing to invest won’t be disappointed.
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world.
