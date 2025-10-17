Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Rare $249 discount makes the 512GB iPad Air M3 cheaper than ever

This 13-inch iPad Air M3 deal is as rare as a unicorn — check it out before it vanishes into thin air.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the iPad Air M3 with both hands, showing its premium rear design.
Attention, premium iPad buyers! This is your best chance to get the iPad Air M3 with massive 512GB of storage, cellular capabilities, and a big 13-inch display. How so? Simple — Amazon just slashed it to its lowest price, letting you save a rare $249 on the Starlight model.

Save $249 on the iPad Air M3, 13-inch

$249 off (20%)
Amazon slashed prices for the 512GB iPad Air M3 with a 13-inch display and cellular support, making it cheaper than it has ever been. Possibly for a limited time, you can get the model in Starlight with a rare $249 discount, making it much more affordable than usual. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Now, don’t get us wrong — the price is still pretty steep at just under $1,000. Truth is, you rarely see such a major price cut on Apple tablets, especially the latest ones. So, if you’ve been eyeing this $1,250 tablet for a while, now’s your chance to save.

Whether it’s multitasking, gaming, or entertainment, this iPad handles it all. It’s not just insanely powerful with its M3 chip — it’s almost impossible to find something that can slow it down. As we emphasized in our iPad Air M3 review, unless you absolutely need M4 power, this tablet will easily meet the needs of even the most demanding users.

It’s not just the laptop-grade M3 chip that deserves admiration. Although this fella doesn’t feature the premium 120Hz display of the iPad Pro M4, it offers impressive visuals. Expect crisp and vivid colors from the LCD panel. The only downside here is probably the 60Hz refresh rate. But hey — if you don’t want to spend iPad Pro money, you’ll hardly stress over refresh rate.

This iPad also offers great battery life and top-tier audio quality. Of course, this is expected from such a premium device, but it’s worth noting nonetheless. Right out of the box, it delivers punchy bass and great detail in the mids, making voices in videos and movies stand out. And since you’re getting huge 512GB storage here, you’re far less likely to stress over which files to delete or keep — there’s room for everything.

Factor in the cellular support and the unicorn-rare $249 discount, and you’ve got the whole package. Sure, the 13-inch iPad Air M3 is still pricey even at its best price, but those willing to invest won’t be disappointed.

Rare $249 discount makes the 512GB iPad Air M3 cheaper than ever

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
128 stories
17 Oct, 2025
Rare $249 discount makes the 512GB iPad Air M3 cheaper than ever
08 Oct, 2025
Amazon is now selling every single Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) variant at an unbeatable $120 discount
07 Oct, 2025
Probably the best iPad Prime Day deal bundles Apple's latest 11-incher with Care+ at a killer price
06 Oct, 2025
Amazon's best-ever iPad Air (M3) deals are back with a bang in time for Prime Day Early Prime Day deal makes the iPad mini A17 Pro impossible to resist
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why

by Alan Friedman • 2

Honor Magic8 series launched: boasts excellent performance, amazing batteries, and something truly special

by Abdullah Asim • 1

At 50% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the must-have stylus phone for budget shoppers

by Polina Kovalakova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
iPhone 18 confirmed camera upgrade one-ups Galaxy S26 Ultra
iPhone 18 confirmed camera upgrade one-ups Galaxy S26 Ultra

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless