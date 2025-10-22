Home Discussions You are here Discussion - The iPhone Air makes much more sense than any foldable. Here's why General Mariyan Slavov • Published: Oct 22, 2025, 9:50 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. IT-Engineer Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ... Keep telling yourself that, that's why they are slowing their production to crawl, because even isheep don't want them!Even isheep see no sense in them but PhoneArena is trying to make sense out of them 😅 Like 4 Reactions All Quote RocketDoc Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ... A 6.9-in flip phone that folds to easily fit in my pocket is useful, and I don't even use the external screen. A 6.5-in screen thin phone that awkwardly fits in my pocket, if it fits at all, is not useful. It looks neat, like the MacBook Air. But like the MacBook Air, thinness adds nothing to functionality, and in some areas detracts from it. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 6h ago ... I'm just going to disagree with this. Like 2 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 5h ago ↵Vancetastic said: I'm just going to disagree with this. ... They have to put out that one BS article of the week to show they're working. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 4h ago said: They have to put out that one BS article of the week to show they're working. ... This comment is awaiting moderation and will be visible after it has been approved. Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 38m ago ... This comment is awaiting moderation and will be visible after it has been approved. Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 37m ago ... 🤣 look at that. PA doesn't want you to say anything negative about Apple. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance by Abdullah Asim • 4h ago 2 Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze by Polina Kovalakova • 7h ago 2 Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none by Sebastian Pier • 10h ago 2 Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison by Preslav Kateliev • 10h ago 18 View all discussions
I'm just going to disagree with this.
They have to put out that one BS article of the week to show they're working.