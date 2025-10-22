Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - The iPhone Air makes much more sense than any foldable. Here's why

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
IT-Engineer
IT-Engineer
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago

Keep telling yourself that, that's why they are slowing their production to crawl, because even isheep don't want them!

Even isheep see no sense in them but PhoneArena is trying to make sense out of them 😅

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
RocketDoc
RocketDoc
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago

A 6.9-in flip phone that folds to easily fit in my pocket is useful, and I don't even use the external screen. A 6.5-in screen thin phone that awkwardly fits in my pocket, if it fits at all, is not useful. It looks neat, like the MacBook Air. But like the MacBook Air, thinness adds nothing to functionality, and in some areas detracts from it.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 6h ago

I'm just going to disagree with this.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 5h ago
↵Vancetastic said:

I'm just going to disagree with this.

They have to put out that one BS article of the week to show they're working.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 4h ago
said:

They have to put out that one BS article of the week to show they're working.
This comment is awaiting moderation and will be visible after it has been approved.
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 38m ago
This comment is awaiting moderation and will be visible after it has been approved.
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 37m ago

🤣 look at that. PA doesn't want you to say anything negative about Apple.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 18
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless