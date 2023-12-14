Hurry up and get Apple's M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) giant at this big discount while you can!





But we all know good things come to those who wait, and if you're okay with getting your next big tablet after Christmas, the 2021-released 12.9-inch iPad Pro colossus can be yours at a hefty discount with built-in cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $389 off (32%) $809 99 $1199 Buy at Woot Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $199 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, Woot is running a very attractive new sale on the jumbo-sized Apple M1 powerhouse, charging a pretty reasonable $809.99 instead of an undoubtedly exorbitant $1,199 for a 128GB storage variant capable of achieving 5G speeds on your US network of choice. Yes, Woot is running a very attractive new sale on the jumbo-sized Apple M1 powerhouse, charging a pretty reasonable $809.99 instead of an undoubtedly exorbitant $1,199 for a 128GB storage variant capable of achieving 5G speeds on your US network of choice.





minute second holiday special offer... as long as you don't insist on owning the newer and slightly more powerful These are obviously unlocked units available for a limited time at this massively reduced price, and they're sold in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year Apple warranty included. Basically, we can't think of a reason to turn down this last-second holiday special offer... as long as you don't insist on owning the newer and slightly more powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro generation from 2022 with an Apple M2 processor under its hood.





Apart from that key processing power distinction, the two gargantuan slates are pretty much identical, mind you, sporting the exact same gorgeous mini-LED LCD screen... that Apple aims to upgrade to OLED technology next year while offering tremendous battery life, extraordinary sound, and unrivaled software support.





The only downside to Woot's latest iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) promotion is that delivery is currently estimated for a December 28 - January 2 window, although that problem can't really be solved with a direct Amazon.com order at a significantly higher price either.





If you choose to pay nearly $200 more at the e-commerce giant itself, your cellular-enabled 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) powerhouse "may arrive after Christmas", which is a risk you shouldn't be willing to take considering that additional expense.