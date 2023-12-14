Hurry up and get Apple's M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) giant at this big discount while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though Apple has surprisingly chosen to break with tradition and go the entire year of 2023 without releasing a single new iPad model, things have been awfully quiet on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal front for the world's most popular tablets this holiday season.
But we all know good things come to those who wait, and if you're okay with getting your next big tablet after Christmas, the 2021-released 12.9-inch iPad Pro colossus can be yours at a hefty discount with built-in cellular connectivity.
Yes, Woot is running a very attractive new sale on the jumbo-sized Apple M1 powerhouse, charging a pretty reasonable $809.99 instead of an undoubtedly exorbitant $1,199 for a 128GB storage variant capable of achieving 5G speeds on your US network of choice.
These are obviously unlocked units available for a limited time at this massively reduced price, and they're sold in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year Apple warranty included. Basically, we can't think of a reason to turn down this last-minute second holiday special offer... as long as you don't insist on owning the newer and slightly more powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro generation from 2022 with an Apple M2 processor under its hood.
Apart from that key processing power distinction, the two gargantuan slates are pretty much identical, mind you, sporting the exact same gorgeous mini-LED LCD screen... that Apple aims to upgrade to OLED technology next year while offering tremendous battery life, extraordinary sound, and unrivaled software support.
The only downside to Woot's latest iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) promotion is that delivery is currently estimated for a December 28 - January 2 window, although that problem can't really be solved with a direct Amazon.com order at a significantly higher price either.
If you choose to pay nearly $200 more at the e-commerce giant itself, your cellular-enabled 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) powerhouse "may arrive after Christmas", which is a risk you shouldn't be willing to take considering that additional expense.
Things that are NOT allowed: