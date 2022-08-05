Apple's hugely popular Beats Studio Buds are on sale at their highest discount in all colors
Although they're obviously not quite as popular as the industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple's Beats-branded true wireless earbuds have been met with great enthusiasm around the world, bringing their own crucial contribution to the company's market supremacy.
While the Fit Pro are undeniably better (some might even consider them superior to the AirPods Pro themselves), the more affordable Beats Studio Buds have managed to generate more consumer interest thanks primarily, well, to their lower price point.
Released a little over a year ago at $150 in three cool colors, the Studio Buds got a slew of important Android features and another three eye-catching paint jobs back in April. That means there are now no less than six different models to choose from, and all six can be had for 50 bucks under the aforementioned list price at the time of this writing.
You're not looking at a completely unprecedented discount here, mind you, with several different retailers offering the same a couple of times before, but to our knowledge, the Beats Studio Buds have never gone down to a lower price in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
You're also looking at Amazon's first-ever $50 markdown on a grand total of five Studio Buds flavors with no Prime membership required. Those include black, red, white, the e-commerce giant's exclusive moon gray, and even ocean blue, which was initially available from Best Buy only.
For its part, Best Buy is currently slashing 50 bucks off the $149.99 regular price of black, white, red, and blue models, and last but not necessarily least, Target is offering the same discount on black, white, red, and its very own exclusive "sunset pink" hue.
A prime candidate for the title of best wireless earbuds right off the bat from a value for money standpoint, the Studio Buds are incredibly hard to beat (no pun intended) at this reduced price in terms of features and capabilities.
These bad boys are fully compatible with iPhones and Android handsets, resisting sweat and splashes while delivering premium sound and top-notch active noise cancellation for up to 8 hours on a single charge, an endurance rating that can jump to no less than 24 hours when also taking the bundled "pocket-sized" charging case into consideration.
