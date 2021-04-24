The latest deal on Apple's ageless iPhone XS might also be the greatest ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Not only can you run the latest version of Apple's operating system on the company's A12 Bionic-powered 5.8-incher, but if history is any indication (and it almost always is), you're pretty much guaranteed another three big software updates.





Otherwise put, if you purchase the iPhone XS today, you can rest assured knowing that the handset will continue to be supported until 2023 as far as both major OS promotions and security patches are concerned.





As it so happens, Woot is today (and today only) running quite possibly the most attractive iPhone XS sale ever, charging just $329.99 for a refurbished unit in Space Gray, Gold, or Silver. Backed by a 90-day warranty provided by the always reliable (and generous) Amazon-owned e-tailer, these devices are "fully unlocked" to work on your US carrier of choice while exhibiting a "moderate level of wear & tear."





That might include various scratches, dents, and dings, but outside of their physical appearance, these ultra-affordable smartphones are guaranteed to be in "full working condition" after clearing an undoubtedly rigorous testing process.





Although it's obviously not right to compare the aforementioned $329.99 figure with the $999.99 original list price of a 64GB iPhone XS, this bad boy is definitely worth considering as an alternative to the best sub-$400 handsets available today





That list includes last year's iPhone SE , for instance, and while the 4.7-incher does pack a faster Apple A13 Bionic processor, the XS is clearly superior in every other way, from screen size, resolution, and bezel size to camera capabilities, memory, and biometric recognition technology.



