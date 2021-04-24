The latest deal on Apple's ageless iPhone XS might also be the greatest ever
Not only can you run the latest version of Apple's operating system on the company's A12 Bionic-powered 5.8-incher, but if history is any indication (and it almost always is), you're pretty much guaranteed another three big software updates.
As it so happens, Woot is today (and today only) running quite possibly the most attractive iPhone XS sale ever, charging just $329.99 for a refurbished unit in Space Gray, Gold, or Silver. Backed by a 90-day warranty provided by the always reliable (and generous) Amazon-owned e-tailer, these devices are "fully unlocked" to work on your US carrier of choice while exhibiting a "moderate level of wear & tear."
Although it's obviously not right to compare the aforementioned $329.99 figure with the $999.99 original list price of a 64GB iPhone XS, this bad boy is definitely worth considering as an alternative to the best sub-$400 handsets available today.
That list includes last year's iPhone SE, for instance, and while the 4.7-incher does pack a faster Apple A13 Bionic processor, the XS is clearly superior in every other way, from screen size, resolution, and bezel size to camera capabilities, memory, and biometric recognition technology.