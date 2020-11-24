Apple's iPhone SE (2020) scores a huge discount for the holidays





The second-gen iPhone SE was the second-best-selling mobile device of the year's third calendar quarter both stateside and worldwide , which probably wouldn't have been possible without some crazy good and surprisingly early deals offered by multiple US carriers.





Yet another mobile network operator is discounting the 4.7-inch handset for the holidays, allowing its customers to purchase the entry-level 64GB storage variant for just $49.99. While you don't need to trade anything in to shave a cool $300 off the regular starting price of the iPhone SE (2020) at Cricket Wireless, a number port-in is required to claim this killer new prepaid deal, and the same goes for a new line activation on a $60 or up monthly plan.













Since Cricket is owned by AT&T, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that number transfers from Ma Bell are not eligible for the $300 discount, while those looking to get an entirely new number from Cricket can only lower the aforementioned $349.99 price to $249.99.





Before rushing to take advantage of this holiday promotion, it's important to keep in mind that you actually have until January 7, 2021 to do so, which gives you plenty of time to check out the best iPhone Black Friday 2020 deals out there and compare them with Cricket's special offer.





Digital hoarders will be happy to know the 128GB configuration of the upgraded iPhone SE is also marked down by three Benjamins at the time of this writing, fetching $99.99 instead of $399.99 with a port-in and new line of service. Unfortunately, the 256 gig model is merely reduced by $100 from a regular prepaid price of $499.99 for some reason.













Powered by a blazing fast Apple A13 Bionic processor, the 2020-released iPhone SE looks teleported straight from the year 2016 at first glance, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Many nostalgic "iFans" still seem to love the classic Touch ID fingerprint sensor and compact body of this bad boy, not to mention its incredibly skilled single rear-facing camera.



