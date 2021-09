Apple's iPhone was the undisputed premium smartphone leader in Q2 2021

The iPhone accounted for almost 75% of ultra-premium smartphone sales

Counterpoint Research

Counterpoint





It’s believed that Apple could sustain its current market share levels throughout the rest of 2021 and even in 2022, thanks to a continued supercycle and customer interest in upgrading to 5G devices.

Samsung's premium smartphone sales grew, but its market share didn't

Samsung continued as the second premium brand, experiencing a volume boost of 13% year on year. Since that was below the average market growth, however, Galaxy market share decreased to 17% from 22%.



The report notes that Samsung was affected by disruptions to its supply chain in Vietnam following another COVID-19 outbreak. The brand is well-positioned with the





Xiaomi and Oppo performed well in Europe and China

Speaking of



Nevertheless, in the second quarter of 2020 Huawei’s premium market share stood at a much higher 17%.



On a regional basis, Samsung was the second-largest premium smartphone supplier in all regions except China, where recent Huawei devices continue to be sold in respectable volumes.Speaking of Huawei , it occupied joint third place with Xiaomi and a 6% market share. That’s impressive considering the countless issues it has faced since the most recent US trade restrictions were introduced a year ago.Nevertheless, in the second quarter of 2020 Huawei’s premium market share stood at a much higher 17%. Xiaomi , on the other hand, experienced stronger sales thanks to its continued expansion in Europe and China.

OnePlus became the third-largest premium brand in the United States

One noteworthy mention is



Counterpoint attributes the Oppo-owned brand’s success to its ability to attract LG customers and capitalize on Samsung’s supply chain issues, which were recently called out by T-Mobile’s CFO. A similar picture can be painted for Oppo, which completed the premium segment’s top 5 with a decent 5% share of sales. It’s expected to continue growing in the coming quarters and could eventually be a real Samsung rival.One noteworthy mention is OnePlus , which beat the likes of Google, LG, and Motorola to become the third-largest premium smartphone brand in the US. That’s certainly no mean feat.attributes the Oppo-owned brand’s success to its ability to attract LG customers and capitalize on Samsung’s supply chain issues, which were recently called out by T-Mobile’s CFO. Apple was the largest premium smartphone brand in every region of the world, thanks in part to the brand’s ability to absorb lost Huawei sales in competitive regions like Europe and China.It’s believed that Apple could sustain its current market share levels throughout the rest of 2021 and even in 2022, thanks to a continued supercycle and customer interest in upgrading to 5G devices.Samsung continued as the second premium brand, experiencing a volume boost of 13% year on year. Since that was below the average market growth, however, Galaxy market share decreased to 17% from 22%.The report notes that Samsung was affected by disruptions to its supply chain in Vietnam following another COVID-19 outbreak. The brand is well-positioned with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to experience a surge in Q3 and Q4, though.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The iPhone is the best-selling smartphone in the world, but Apple’s market share isn’t the highest — that is usually Samsung . Things change when we narrow things down to the premium smartphone market, though, as new data shows. reports that the premium smartphone market, which includes devices retailing above $400, experienced impressive 46% year-on-year sales growth during the second quarter of 2021.Premium smartphone sales accounted for 24% of the total smartphone shipments, up from 21% twelve months earlier. Unsurprisingly, most of that growth can be attributed to the iPhone.Apple retained its position as the world’s largest premium smartphone manufacturer with an outstanding 57% share of shipments during the quarter. A year earlier, the brand accounted for a still-impressive 48% of sales.Sales of premium iPhone models skyrocketed an incredible 74% in the second quarter thanks to the continued momentum of the iPhone 12 series, which received a discount earlier this week following the iPhone 13 announcement.Focusing solely on whatcalls the ultra-premium segment, essentially devices priced above $800, it experienced 182% year-on-year growth and Apple’s iPhone accounted for almost 75% of sales, up around 20 percentage points.