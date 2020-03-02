Yet another report suggests Apple will have trouble meeting initial iPhone 9 demand





Others, however, remain largely focused on making short to mid-term predictions, including probably the most reliable and arguably the most prolific Apple analyst in the world. Reading between the lines of Ming-Chi Kuo's latest research note first reported on by MacRumors , we get the sense that his long-term expectation is that the iPhone 12 lineup will break cover in September and see no significant delays or shortages.





But the only thing Kuo is explicitly and firmly anticipating for now is a current iPhone production slowdown unlikely to pick up "until the second quarter of 2020." Of course, the beginning of Q2 is right around the corner, so that doesn't sound like such a big problem... as long as Apple manages to substantially ramp up manufacturing next month.











