iPhone 9 to be released in the first half of 2020 as planned

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about the Apple iPhone 9’s production delay due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. As we all know, Foxconn and other Apple suppliers have been struggling with opening doors and resuming production due to the public health crisis since last month and this has brought uncertainty when thinking about Apple’s March event.Our most recent information is that the announcement and release for Apple’s new iPhone 9 will not be significantly delayed, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note seen by MacRumors , Kuo now confidently rejects this understanding and says that the iPhone 9’s release will go as planned in the first half of 2020, despite the coronavirus’ influence over production.The iPhone 9 information was included in a report about smartphone camera lens suppliers, published by Kuo.