iPhone 9 to be released in the first half of 2020 as planned
Our most recent information is that the announcement and release for Apple’s new iPhone 9 will not be significantly delayed, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note seen by MacRumors, Kuo now confidently rejects this understanding and says that the iPhone 9’s release will go as planned in the first half of 2020, despite the coronavirus’ influence over production.
The iPhone 9 information was included in a report about smartphone camera lens suppliers, published by Kuo.
