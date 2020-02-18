What to expect from Apple's upcoming spring event: iPhone 9, new iPads, more?





But how do we know that Apple will host such an event in the first place? No invitations have been sent out just yet, but it has become a tradition for Cupertinians to host such an event in the first half of the year, usually a month or so before the developer-centric WWDC summit. Apple as a company is quite keen on its heritage and traditions, so it's almost a given that such an event will take place in 2020 yet again.









When will Apple hold its spring event in 2020?

Rumors claim that Apple will hold its spring event at the end of March 2020, with March 31, Tuesday, being the most probable date.



What do we expect from Apple's upcoming 2020 spring event? Okay, now that we've established why we expect Apple's spring event to be a thing in the first place, it's time to summarize what we expect to make an appearance on stage.









What will the iPhone 9 feature? We might sound like a broken record, but we expect Apple to announce a new phone, which could be a spiritual successor to the wildly popular iPhone SE . Yet, this time it's serious — there's a trove of rumors claiming that Apple is indeed preparing to announce and subsequently launch the iPhone 9, which will most likely be similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of overall design. Moreover, it won't feature Face ID but will mark the return of an old pal, the Touch ID-enabled home button.



Rumors surrounding that one have have circulated for years under the iPhone SE 2. Naming aside, the iPhone 9 will fill in the last remaining omission in Apple's naming portfolio, which gave us the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, but no iPhone 9. Indeed, the iPhone 9 will be a stopgap between the iPhone 8 and the newer iPhones, combining the general looks of the former with hardware from the latter.



iPhone 9 specs:

4.7-inch 750 x 1334-pixel display

Apple A13 Bionic chipset

3GB RAM

64GB storage

12MP camera

7MP front camera

1,700mAh battery





The iPhone will reportedly be powered by none other than the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is great news for the potential adopters of the phone as it means it will future-proof for the next couple of years to come. Some 3 or 4GB of RAM will probably on board, a decent improvement over the 1GB of RAM in the original iPhone SE, and while that might not sound like a lot, the flagship iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max do just fine with 4GB of RAM on board. As far as native storage is concerned, we are probably looking at 64GB and 128GB storage options, which should be sufficient when paired with any of Apple's cloud storage options.

How much will the iPhone 9 cost?

There's murmur that the base 64GB iPhone 9 will cost $399 for the base version, while the 128GB variation could fetch a $449 price tag. That would make the iPhone 9 quite aggressively-priced and very likely a box office smash-hit.



There's murmur that the base 64GB iPhone 9 will cost $399 for the base version, while the 128GB variation could fetch a $449 price tag. That would make the iPhone 9 quite aggressively-priced and very likely a box office smash-hit. To learn more about the iPhone 9, check out our dedicated rumor review right here

What will the new iPad offer?

The new iPad 2020 isn't expected to shake things up in the design department. Apple is known to stick to its designs for a few years before even thinking about a facelift. Considering that the Pro line got its new looks just one generation ago, we don't expect any change to its looks to come in 2020. So, the same square-shaped slates, one with an 11-inch display and one with a 12.9-inch. Fortunately, an update to the build quality is expected to take place with the 2020 iPad Pro refresh, offering greater structural strength.





Supposedly, there will be two versions of the tablet, one with a 12.9-inch display and another one with an 11-inch screen.



There's a triple camera setup rumored to be making the cut at the rear, matching the iPhone 11 Pro's wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto arsenal. Additionally, Aplpe could throw a microLED display that provides better luminance for less power and is extremely flexible when it comes to shaping a screen with rounded corners, notches, or whatever else you might need.



2020 Apple iPad Pro specs

Supposedly, there will be two versions of the tablet, one with a 12.9-inch display and another one with an 11-inch screen. There's a triple camera setup rumored to be making the cut at the rear, matching the iPhone 11 Pro's wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto arsenal. Additionally, Aplpe could throw a microLED display that provides better luminance for less power and is extremely flexible when it comes to shaping a screen with rounded corners, notches, or whatever else you might need.



12.9/11-inch ProMotion displays

Apple A13X Bionic

128GB storage

Triple camera

iPadOS

For more info about the 2020 Apple iPad Pro,

How much will the 2020 Apple iPad Pro cost?

We have no idea what the 2020 Apple iPad Pro would cost, but hopefully, there won't be a big price hike. Hopefully, it will keep the $799 starting price for the iPad Pro 11-inch and $999 for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. If you want to add 4G LTE modems to them, that'd be $949 for the 11-inch and $1149 for the 12.9-inch as starting points.

Here are the rumored specs of the 2020 Apple iPad Pro tablet: For more info about the 2020 Apple iPad Pro, check our extensive rumor round-up right here We have no idea what the 2020 Apple iPad Pro would cost, but hopefully, there won't be a big price hike. Hopefully, it will keep the $799 starting price for the iPad Pro 11-inch and $999 for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. If you want to add 4G LTE modems to them, that'd be $949 for the 11-inch and $1149 for the 12.9-inch as starting points.

In case you're in need of your hardware fix, —there's no need to wait all the way to September 2020, when the new iPhones will come blasting through the front door. Apple is actually expected to host an early spring hardware event which will hopefully introduce a host of a few highly anticipated devices, most notably a whole new compact phone. Yep, we are not getting any of these recently, so anything is more than welcome.