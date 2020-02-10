iPhone production resumes at key factory in China, but with only 10% of workforce

iPhone production is expected to drop 10% this quarter

However, the lack of active production lines at Foxconn’s factories means its launch could be severely impacted. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 9 during the final week of March but may decide to push back the unveiling to accommodate for production issues.Alternatively, it could choose to announce the smartphone as scheduled but delay the release by a week or two to guarantee a good level of supply if the coronavirus situation continues to cause problems.Market research firm Trendforce cut its iPhone production forecasts for the first quarter of 2020 by almost 10% on Monday as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. It now believes iPhone production will total 41 million units between January and March.Apple itself hasn’t commented on the matter but recently provided a wider-than-usual revenue range for the current quarter because of the uncertainty surrounding the situation.Rival manufacturers such as Samsung produce the vast majority of their smartphones outside of China, allowing them to avoid severe impact when it comes to assembly. However, a large number of components do still originate in the market and could lead to some impact.Huawei is arguably Apple’s only major rival with a huge smartphone manufacturing presence in China. According to the company, though, it resumed production on devices last week and operations are currently running normally.