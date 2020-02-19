Your iPhone 9 (SE 2) questions answered: price, release date, design, features

Yes, it is. The latest rumors suggest Apple will hold an event towards the end of March, possibly March 31, and that’s when the iPhone 9 will be announced.

It’s pretty much agreed upon that the iPhone 9 will look almost exactly like the iPhone 8, pictured below:

The price of the iPhone 9 is expected to start at $399, but $449 is not out of the question.

No, no 5G for this iPhone since it’s going to be a budget option. The first 5G iPhones are expected this September.

Nope, the iPhone 9 will have the classic iPhone design with thick bezels and no notch.

Yes, the home button will be back with the iPhone 9, including Touch ID for security.

Will iPhone 9 have dual SIM?

No, the iPhone 9 won't have an option for two physical SIMs, but Apple might allow dual-SIM using eSIM (check below).

Will iPhone 9 have eSIM?

All iPhones released in 2018 or later have an eSIM option that can be used alongside the standard SIM. However, Apple hasn’t released a budget iPhone in that time-frame, so if they’ll integrate that feature in the iPhone 9 is anyone’s guess right now.

Will iPhone 9 have animoji?

No, you won't be able to make animojis. Just like Face ID, animojis use the TrueDepth camera, which the iPhone 9 won’t have. You'll still be able to receive them from your friends, of course.

So, there you have them! All the questions people are interested to find out the answers to, gathered and answered. If you have any of your own, ask them in a comment below and we'll try to answer them as best as possible given the limited information.