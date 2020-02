Your iPhone 9 (SE 2) questions answered: price, release date, design, features

Ever since Apple released the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 , people have been wondering what happened to the iPhone 9. Apple has been as quiet as ever about this phone, but leaks and rumors about the device are pouring in daily. So, it appears that after years of waiting, the iPhone 9 is finally coming out. If the leaks are true, the iPhone 9 will replace another long-awaited device, the iPhone SE 2.Regardless of the exact name, people are extremely interested in this iPhone and they’ve been asking Google about it non-stop (according to our research).That’s why we decided to gather all the questions regarding the iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2 that can be answered with relative certainty and, well, answer them!