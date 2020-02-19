Your iPhone 9 (SE 2) questions answered: price, release date, design, features
That’s why we decided to gather all the questions regarding the iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2 that can be answered with relative certainty and, well, answer them!
Apple iPhone 9 frequently asked questions
Is iPhone 9 coming out? / When will iPhone 9 be announced?
Yes, it is. The latest rumors suggest Apple will hold an event towards the end of March, possibly March 31, and that’s when the iPhone 9 will be announced.
What does the iPhone 9 look like?
It’s pretty much agreed upon that the iPhone 9 will look almost exactly like the iPhone 8, pictured below:
How much will iPhone 9 cost?
The price of the iPhone 9 is expected to start at $399, but $449 is not out of the question.
Is the iPhone 9 waterproof?
Yes, the iPhone 9 should have at least IP 67 water resistance rating.
Will iPhone 9 have 5G?
No, no 5G for this iPhone since it’s going to be a budget option. The first 5G iPhones are expected this September.
Will iPhone 9 have Face ID?
No, the iPhone 9 won’t have the TrueDepth camera that’s required for FaceID.
Will iPhone 9 have a headphone jack?
Unfortunately, no. With three pairs of AirPods already out and more to come, Apple won't be bring back the headphone jack.
Will iPhone 9 have wireless charging?
No, the iPhone 9 will likely have an aluminum back which means no wireless charging.
Will iPhone 9 have a notch?
Nope, the iPhone 9 will have the classic iPhone design with thick bezels and no notch.
Will iPhone 9 have a home button?
Yes, the home button will be back with the iPhone 9, including Touch ID for security.
Will iPhone 9 have dual SIM?
No, the iPhone 9 won't have an option for two physical SIMs, but Apple might allow dual-SIM using eSIM (check below).
Will iPhone 9 have eSIM?
All iPhones released in 2018 or later have an eSIM option that can be used alongside the standard SIM. However, Apple hasn’t released a budget iPhone in that time-frame, so if they’ll integrate that feature in the iPhone 9 is anyone’s guess right now.
Will iPhone 9 have animoji?
No, you won't be able to make animojis. Just like Face ID, animojis use the TrueDepth camera, which the iPhone 9 won’t have. You'll still be able to receive them from your friends, of course.
So, there you have them! All the questions people are interested to find out the answers to, gathered and answered. If you have any of your own, ask them in a comment below and we'll try to answer them as best as possible given the limited information.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):