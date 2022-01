iPhone 14 might be the last iPhone with a SIM tray, Apple to go full eSIM forwards

Following the path of logic here, it would then be natural for Apple to make the next generation, the iPhone 15, eSIM only. After all, the option is already available on today’s iPhones (since iPhone XS) and is how iPads can have 4G and 5G connectivity.



Unlike when Apple ditched the headphone jack, the lack of a SIM card tray should be less of an issue for future owners. Admittedly, it would be a slight bother for people who are not as tech-savvy, but when put into perspective the pros should outweigh the cons.



One less entry inside the phone means better rigidity, fewer ways for water and dust to get in and ruin the phone’s parts, and more space for other ones.



A "seemingly legitimate document” discovered by the folks at 9to5Mac Following the path of logic here, it would then be natural for Apple to make the next generation, the iPhone 15, eSIM only. After all, the option is already available on today’s iPhones (since iPhone XS) and is how iPads can have 4G and 5G connectivity.Unlike when Apple ditched the headphone jack, the lack of a SIM card tray should be less of an issue for future owners. Admittedly, it would be a slight bother for people who are not as tech-savvy, but when put into perspective the pros should outweigh the cons.One less entry inside the phone means better rigidity, fewer ways for water and dust to get in and ruin the phone’s parts, and more space for other ones.A "seemingly legitimate document” discovered by the folks atin December last year supports the rumor of an eSIM-only iPhone. It states that we will see one this September.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Apple is no stranger to making radical decisions with its phones. While not the first to do so (OPPO did it before it was cool), ditching the headphone jack with the release of the iPhone 7 was without a doubt a risky decision, especially back in 2016.Well, another hole in the iPhone is said to soon face the same fate as the headphone jack. There have been some rumors of Apple ditching the SIM card tray for a while, and now an analyst Emma Mohr-McClune has predicted the same, further cementing this statement. (Mohr-McClune, a Technology Service Director at GlobalData, believes Apple will start slow with this initiative, beginning with the iPhone 14 that’s expected to come out this September.The tech giant won’t immediately force future iPhone owners to move to eSIM. Instead, it will give the option to carriers to decide what type of iPhone they want to sell—a nano/eSIM hybrid that includes the SIM card tray, or an eSIM-only version.