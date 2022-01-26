iPhone 14 might be the last iPhone with a SIM tray, Apple to go full eSIM forwards

iPhone 14 might be the last iPhone with a SIM tray, Apple to go full eSIM forwards1
Well, another hole in the iPhone is said to soon face the same fate as the headphone jack. There have been some rumors of Apple ditching the SIM card tray for a while, and now an analyst Emma Mohr-McClune has predicted the same, further cementing this statement. (via iMore)
The tech giant won’t immediately force future iPhone owners to move to eSIM. Instead, it will give the option to carriers to decide what type of iPhone they want to sell—a nano/eSIM hybrid that includes the SIM card tray, or an eSIM-only version.
We don't believe that Apple will take the 'big bang' approach—getting rid of existing systems and transferring all users to eSIMs—but rather launch an eSIM-only variant of its upcoming new model—retaining the dual eSIM-plus-physical SIM slot model for the mass market and its key carrier channel. To that end, we believe telecom companies will be given the choice of whether to stock and sell a new eSIM-only iPhone variation alongside more cellular business-friendly dual eSIM/physical SIM support models.
Following the path of logic here, it would then be natural for Apple to make the next generation, the iPhone 15, eSIM only. After all, the option is already available on today’s iPhones (since iPhone XS) and is how iPads can have 4G and 5G connectivity.
Unlike when Apple ditched the headphone jack, the lack of a SIM card tray should be less of an issue for future owners. Admittedly, it would be a slight bother for people who are not as tech-savvy, but when put into perspective the pros should outweigh the cons.
One less entry inside the phone means better rigidity, fewer ways for water and dust to get in and ruin the phone’s parts, and more space for other ones.
A "seemingly legitimate document” discovered by the folks at 9to5Mac in December last year supports the rumor of an eSIM-only iPhone. It states that we will see one this September.
