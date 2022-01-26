iPhone 14 might be the last iPhone with a SIM tray, Apple to go full eSIM forwards

Following the path of logic here, it would then be natural for Apple to make the next generation, the iPhone 15, eSIM only. After all, the option is already available on today’s iPhones (since iPhone XS) and is how iPads can have 4G and 5G connectivity.Unlike when Apple ditched the headphone jack, the lack of a SIM card tray should be less of an issue for future owners. Admittedly, it would be a slight bother for people who are not as tech-savvy, but when put into perspective the pros should outweigh the cons.One less entry inside the phone means better rigidity, fewer ways for water and dust to get in and ruin the phone’s parts, and more space for other ones.A "seemingly legitimate document” discovered by the folks atin December last year supports the rumor of an eSIM-only iPhone. It states that we will see one this September.