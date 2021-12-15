Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung iOS Apple Android 5G

New 5G speed tests pit Apple's iPhone 13 against Samsung's Galaxy S21 series (and more)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
New 5G speed tests pit Apple's iPhone 13 against Samsung's Galaxy S21 series (and more)
You've seen the likes of RootMetrics, Opensignal, and Ookla compare and contrast the top wireless service providers stateside from both a 4G LTE and 5G network perspective countless times in the past, which makes it far more interesting to check out the latest comprehensive report published by the latter mobile intelligence firm.

This focuses on the devices most likely to deliver the highest download speeds right now across markets as diverse as Australia, Bahrain, Canada, China, France, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and of course, United States rather than the fastest carriers in those respective countries or around the world.

Nine countries, one winner


Unsurprisingly, the 5G-enabled phones assessed by Ookla during Q3 2021 managed to absolutely crush their 4G LTE-only counterparts and forerunners in every single major region, although the numbers and differences greatly varied from nation to nation.

What remained relatively steady pretty much across the board was a significant speed advantage for Apple's hot new iPhone 13 over the most popular Android handsets with 5G support. We're talking, for instance, about a gap of more than 25 Mbps in median download speeds registered in the US between this fall's 6.1-inch Apple A15 Bionic powerhouse and the early 2021-released Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.


The S21 Ultra happened to lead the Android speed chart in Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, the UAE, and the UK as well in addition to the US, and in all the regions where the iPhone 13 was released early enough to make a Q3 impact, Apple's flagship handily defeated its arch-rival by margins of anywhere between 42 and 200 (!!!) Mbps.


Perhaps more worryingly for Samsung, last year's iPhone 12 edged out the Galaxy S21 Ultra in South Africa while coming dangerously close to doing the same in Bahrain and South Korea too, where the iPhone 13 was not available in large enough numbers by the end of September to be measured by Ookla.

Somewhat bizarrely, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max were left out of this research paper entirely, and judging by the differences between the "regular" Galaxy S21 and the Ultra variant, Apple's speed scores could have probably been even higher on those ultra-high-end Pro models.

Apple and Samsung are not unbeatable


Interestingly, Samsung's hero devices were surpassed by the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G in France, and in fairly predictable fashion, Huawei and Sony topped the Android ranks of their respective homelands of China and Japan.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G even pulled off the remarkable feat of beating Apple's iPhone 13 (by a whisker) in the world's largest smartphone market, while the Sony Xperia 1 II 5G virtually matched the iOS-powered speed champion.


All in all, it sure looks like the iPhone 13 (series) is the safest Christmas bet out there for mobile speed junkies, although the real-life results you'll be able to squeeze from, well, any handset will obviously differ from country to country, operator to operator, city to city, and even street to street.


Meanwhile, it has to be said that the US 5G download figures on the whole are just as unimpressive as always, considerably falling short of what users in Australia, Bahrain, Canada, China, France, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom can experience on a daily basis on both the newest iPhones and best-selling Android devices. 

That's right, the US can only rival South Africa in terms of median download speeds today, and even that contest seems pretty evenly matched.

T-Mobile and Samsung are the champions of Ookla's newest 5G speed tests
T-Mobile and Samsung are the champions of Ookla's newest 5G speed tests
Oct 18, 2021, 12:00 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G network speed tests on T-Mobile and Verizon
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G network speed tests on T-Mobile and Verizon
Nov 18, 2021, 5:03 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed tests break 100 Mbps barrier for the first time
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed tests break 100 Mbps barrier for the first time
Oct 14, 2021, 8:01 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
These are the best and worst US states and cities in 5G speeds, availability, and more
These are the best and worst US states and cities in 5G speeds, availability, and more
Sep 02, 2021, 8:00 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.0
$800 Special BestBuy $22 Special Walmart $816 Special Visible
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3227 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.7
33%off $800 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1200 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's decision not to roll out its CSAM photo monitoring could be permanent
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Apple's decision not to roll out its CSAM photo monitoring could be permanent
Google threatens to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Google threatens to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated
Verizon sued by alleged January 6 Capitol event organizers to prevent phone records release
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Verizon sued by alleged January 6 Capitol event organizers to prevent phone records release
The Xiaomi 12 Pro could have an under-display camera according to MIUI videos
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
The Xiaomi 12 Pro could have an under-display camera according to MIUI videos
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
Amazon warehouse workers may keep their cell phones on the floor after the tornado tragedy
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Amazon warehouse workers may keep their cell phones on the floor after the tornado tragedy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless