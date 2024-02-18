Should you buy an iPhone 13 Pro in 2024? At these prices, absolutely!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you thinking of getting a new iPhone and don't want to splash the cash on any 2023-released models? You can obviously still find 2022's iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max at many major US retailers... or you could even opt for a member of Apple's older iPhone 13 family.
Why in the world would you do that in 2024? To save money, of course, or at least to keep your spending to a minimum if you're the kind of digital hoarder who absolutely needs their mobile device to come with at least 512 gigs of internal storage space.
One such iPhone 13 Pro variant currently costs $599.99 at Woot, while a top-of-the-line 1TB configuration can be had for $649.99 for a limited time. In both cases, you're looking at refurbished units, which is naturally... not ideal, but the Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to throw in a nice 90-day warranty while guaranteeing "pristine like-new condition" and "at least" 90 percent battery life.
That sounds a lot better than how most typical refurbs are described, and it's apparently possible as a result of the refurbishment process having been conducted by Apple itself. Your "like-new" unlocked iPhone 13 Pro will be shipped in a "sleek custom black box", and despite its advanced age, its overall performance should be superior to that of most budget 5G phones available today.
Granted, six Benjamins isn't exactly affordable by... conventional standards, but with A15 Bionic power, 512GB storage, super-advanced camera capabilities, a sturdy stainless steel frame, and solid battery life, hardcore Apple fans on tight budgets are likely to see this as the steal of the year. That also goes for the 1TB model at 650 bucks, especially when you consider that a brand-new 1TB iPhone 15 Pro normally costs $1,499.
That's obviously not a fair comparison for a number of different reasons, but the $850 pricing difference goes a long way in highlighting the appeal of Woot's excellent new iPhone 13 Pro deals anyway. If you're not comfortable shopping at this e-tailer for some reason, Amazon can hook you up with a "renewed" 128GB 13 Pro at 120 bucks less than the aforementioned 512GB variant, which is also an undeniably decent albeit not quite mind-blowing promotion.
