A record number of teens own an iPhone in the US
The iPhone is more popular than ever among US teens
The Fall 2020 edition of the Taking Stock with Teens report – a biannual survey conducted by Piper Sandler (via AppleInsider) that involves 9,800 teens – has revealed that iPhone ownership among US teenagers now stands at an incredible 86%.
A whopping 89% of all surveyed teenagers in the United States have plans to purchase an iPhone next. That’s up from the 88% registered in the spring edition of the survey and is another all-time high.
Lead semiconductor analyst Harsh Kumar said these trends are “especially encouraging” ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro announcement, which could happen as early as next week.
Another popular product in the Apple lineup is the Apple Watch. Unfortunately, ownership levels among US teens remained flat at 25% and only 16% intended to buy one, down from 17% last time.