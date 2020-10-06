A record number of teens own an iPhone in the US

The iPhone is more popular than ever among US teens

The Fall 2020 edition of the Taking Stock with Teens report – a biannual survey conducted by Piper Sandler (via AppleInsider



That number is up slightly from the 85% ownership level recorded in Spring 2020 and represents an all-time survey record. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that more teenagers than ever intend to purchase an iPhone as their next phone.



A whopping 89% of all surveyed teenagers in the United States have plans to purchase an iPhone next. That’s up from the 88% registered in the spring edition of the survey and is another all-time high.



Lead semiconductor analyst Harsh Kumar said these trends are “especially encouraging” ahead of the highly anticipated



The iPhone series is consistently the best-selling smartphone lineup on the planet, but that popularity is on an entirely different level when it comes to teenagers living in the United States.