Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
iOS Apple

A record number of teens own an iPhone in the US

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 06, 2020, 10:51 AM
A record number of teens own an iPhone in the US
The iPhone series is consistently the best-selling smartphone lineup on the planet, but that popularity is on an entirely different level when it comes to teenagers living in the United States.

The iPhone is more popular than ever among US teens


The Fall 2020 edition of the Taking Stock with Teens report – a biannual survey conducted by Piper Sandler (via AppleInsider) that involves 9,800 teens – has revealed that iPhone ownership among US teenagers now stands at an incredible 86%.

That number is up slightly from the 85% ownership level recorded in Spring 2020 and represents an all-time survey record. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that more teenagers than ever intend to purchase an iPhone as their next phone.

A whopping 89% of all surveyed teenagers in the United States have plans to purchase an iPhone next. That’s up from the 88% registered in the spring edition of the survey and is another all-time high.

Lead semiconductor analyst Harsh Kumar said these trends are “especially encouraging” ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro announcement, which could happen as early as next week.

Another popular product in the Apple lineup is the Apple Watch. Unfortunately, ownership levels among US teens remained flat at 25% and only 16% intended to buy one, down from 17% last time.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G October event live stream
Popular stories
Motorola Razr 2020 Review: Win some, lose some
Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Gaming Beast
Popular stories
Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless