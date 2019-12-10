While Apple goes small, Samsung is going big with the Galaxy S11 series
Contrast this to Apple's alleged 5.4" iPhone 12 approach that banks on nostalgia and a proven demand for smaller, more compact iPhones. Apple is also expected to issue an even smaller, 4.7" iPhone 9 in the spring, too, although it will resemble more the iPhone 8 in design, so it might not be that much smaller than the notch-y 5.4-incher.
Granted, Apple is also expected to grow the 6.5" display of the Pro Max to 6.7 inches for its successor, but that would still be smaller on paper than its equivalent on Samsung's side, the S11+, or whatever it gets named.
For the first time, the S11 series may pass the 6" display mark, and pack at least 4000mAh batteries
Samsung, however, can afford these huge diagonal leaps thanks to its bezel-busting Infinity design that allows it to shave off the top an bottom bezels almost completely, so in terms of workable display area, the S11 series would have the upper hand.
Today's Galaxy S11 series report also mentions once again that the S11+ will be coming with a brand new 108MP camera sensor from Samsung, and 5x optical zoom. Just like the purported iPhone 12 Pro Max, the S11+ is said to come as a 5G model only, and sport ToF camera on the back, in addition to all the other photographic accouterments.
Thus, it seems that Samsung is gearing up for a direct fight with all the numerous iPhone 12 models that Apple is expected to unveil, just going big instead of going small. Thanks, enhanced Premium Hole Infinity design, for making it possible and allowing for much larger batteries to boot.
If Samsung manages to leapfrog in the camera and battery life departments indeed, the competition with Apple in 2020 will prove to be the most interesting one in a while. When we add 5G connectivity to the mix, a volatile cycle of upgrades may be upon us, both in Apple and in Samsung land.
5 Comments
2. inFla
Posts: 187; Member since: Aug 17, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 1
6. torr310
Posts: 1707; Member since: Oct 27, 2011
posted on 3 min ago 0
3. JamesW
Posts: 33; Member since: Jun 13, 2013
posted on 35 min ago 0
4. Guaire
Posts: 894; Member since: Oct 15, 2014
posted on 27 min ago 0
5. torr310
Posts: 1707; Member since: Oct 27, 2011
posted on 4 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):