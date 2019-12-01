Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android

Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 01, 2019, 8:54 AM
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
By now, we can make an educated guess what will the Galaxy S11 specs entail, on the back of several leakster tips. A Snapdragon 865 chipset or the new Exynos 990, both made with a 7nm EUV method. 

A 108MP main camera and 48MP telephoto ones, to which an ultrawide and ToF cameras will be added, at least. At least 8GB RAM/256GB storage, for starters. and up to 6.9" display size on the S11+, complete with 120Hz refresh rate. 

How will Samsung fit that huge display in a body not much larger than, say, the current S10+ or Note 10+? Well, ultrathin bezels, that's how, when you look at the first leaked screen protector, allegedly for the S11. 


While we've had the S11 series rendered already, having a tangible screen cover that tips how the S11 will look like at the front, is a more tangible affirmation of the "tock" design year for Samsung. 

Previously, while we could guess the specs, the big unknown was the design concept that Samsung will succumb to for the S11. 2020 will be a "tock" year for it, as it already introduced a brand new, Infinity-O hole-in-display design this year with the S10 family. 

The "tick-tock" design cycle that Apple introduced with its bi-annual "s" marks after the iPhone number is still going strong, and next year will be a "tick" one there, so it will introduce a brand new design paradigm for the iPhone 12.

On one hand, Samsung can't afford to sit still with an already-seen design which, punch-hole innovation aside, as it's still a derivative of the Infinity display line that debuted way back. On the other, Samsung is ahead of the notch-y iPhone in the "all-screen" handset design department already, so it can afford to issue a refined Infinity variation and still look svelte and modern next to the purported 2020 iPhones.

Thus, the Premium Hole Display of the Note 10/10+, is a nice design paradigm compromise for the Galaxy S11, both modern-looking, and not that outlandish that Samsung can't focus on the big upgrades in camera and battery life that are expected. What do you think?

3 Comments

briankeithmays
Reply

1. briankeithmays

Posts: 36; Member since: Dec 18, 2013

Why the hell is the mention of any iPhone even in this article. It just goes to show you the bias that phonearena has for the iphone. Time to unsubscribe from this site!

posted on 1 hour ago

bucky
Reply

2. bucky

Posts: 3795; Member since: Sep 30, 2009

Do it.

posted on 1 hour ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

3. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 62; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

What do I think? I think you spent 95% of the article rehashing rehashed S11 rumors. You should skip writing a few of these stories. You don't HAVE to write a story when amy little peep is heard.

posted on 34 min ago

