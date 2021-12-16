Apple's iPhone 12 mini 5G can be yours for a buck a month right now (no trade-in or new line)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, the diminutive Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse is not officially discontinued yet, fetching as little as $599 through its manufacturer's US stores and... $0 over at Verizon.





But while Big Red's seemingly unbeatable deal involves both monthly bill credits and new lines of unlimited service, AT&T has just one key requirement for its latest iPhone 12 mini 5G promotion.





All you have to do to lower the carrier's $629.99 list price to a grand total of 36 bucks for the 5.4 -inch device with two 12MP rear-facing cameras and 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room is purchase the thing right now on a three-year installment plan.





That's certainly... not ideal for folks who like their carrier freedom and frequent smartphone upgrades, but on the decidedly bright side of things, it means that both new and existing AT&T subscribers are eligible for the aforementioned $594 discount sans jumping through any other hoops.





Naturally, said discount will be applied to your new or existing account (with unlimited wireless service on it) over the course of three years, leaving you on the hook for monthly payments of $1.





You can save a solid $500 and $420 on the same compact high-ender with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively under the exact same terms and conditions, i.e. with no device trade-in, number port-in, or anything else required.





Despite its modest mainstream popularity (by Apple standards, at least), the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 mini is an objectively great product, especially at the crazy low price of one buck a month, squeezing a beautiful Super Retina XDR display into a refreshingly (for some) small body while packing a lot of raw power and offering a not-too-shabby battery life.





