The small 5.4-inch iPhone 12 5G could arrive even later than expected

5.4-inch iPhone 12 concept render





The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max could arrive later

Discussing the matter with Taiwanese publication DigiTimes MacRumors



previously used staggered releases with the



Suppliers of SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards currently expect shipments to peak around 2-4 weeks later than usual.



Whereas PCB components for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro models have already started shipping, the same components for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max won’t be ready until late August.



Discussing the matter with Taiwanese publication(via), multiple people within the Apple supply chain said recently that they believe the company is preparing for a staggered iPhone 12 launch later this year. Apple previously used staggered releases with the iPhone XS and iPhone XR rollout, as well as the iPhone 8 and iPhone X debut before that. This year, the entire lineup is delayed from the offset but some models have been more severely affected than others.Suppliers of SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards currently expect shipments to peak around 2-4 weeks later than usual.Whereas PCB components for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro models have already started shipping, the same components for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max won’t be ready until late August.





The resulting timeline could involve a 5G iPhone 12 series announcement in September or early October followed by a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro release in mid-October, and a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max launch in late October or early November. That component delay of up to one month means the compact iPhone 12 and massive iPhone 12 Pro Max could, theoretically, face similar launch delays.The resulting timeline could involve a 5G iPhone 12 series announcement in September or early October followed by a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro release in mid-October, and a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max launch in late October or early November.

Apple is not raising prices this year, apparently

Samsung and Huawei squeezed every last bit of money out of their flagship releases earlier this year by raising their prices drastically. But if reports are to be believed, Apple won’t be following suit with the iPhone 12.



The compact 5.4-inch iPhone 12, which could prove to be extremely popular if the



Samsung and Huawei squeezed every last bit of money out of their flagship releases earlier this year by raising their prices drastically. But if reports are to be believed, Apple won’t be following suit with the iPhone 12.The compact 5.4-inch iPhone 12, which could prove to be extremely popular if the iPhone SE launch is anything to go by, may retail at only $649 in the United States. If the 6.1-inch model is more your style, that should cost $749.

These will be accompanied by the usual Pro-branded models – the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max – but they could cost exactly the same as the 4G LTE iPhone 11 Pro flagships. That means $999 for the 6.1-inch version and $1,099 for the 6.7-inch variant.

What can be expected for the money?





Aside from 5G connectivity and updated OLED displays complete with slimmer bezels across the entire lineup, Apple plans to integrate the next-generation A14 Bionic chipset based on the new 5-nanometer manufacturing process for improved efficiency.





Apple is working towards new camera systems too. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max should benefit from an upgraded dual-camera setup, while anybody buying the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max will be able to get their hands on an improved triple-camera system coupled with a LiDAR Scanner.





The likes of wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are also likely, as are improved speakers and faster Face ID. Speaking of which, rumor has it that Apple may have reduced the size of its controversial notch every so slightly.





Completing the package will undoubtedly be iOS 14 straight out of the box. That means customers will finally be able to add widgets to their home screens.





Apple confirmed last week that it has delayed the 5G iPhone 12 lineup by a matter of weeks but failed to confirm an exact release timeline. Now, several industry sources have spoken on the matter and provided some valuable information.