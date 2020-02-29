iOS Apple Camera

Take a moment to watch Lady Gaga's new music video, shot on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 29, 2020, 1:15 PM
Take a moment to watch Lady Gaga's new music video, shot on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Lady Gaga released a new single yesterday called "Stupid Love." As it turns out, the accompanying music video was shot on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. The actress and artist included a #ShotoniPhone hashtag when she disseminated a tweet yesterday promoting the single. The tweet included an 18-second clip from the video. You can find the entire official video directly below.



This isn't the first time that major recording stars have turned to a smartphone to record a video. In October, Selena Gomez used an iPhone 11 Pro to shoot two music videos for her songs "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now." The former was recorded in black and white and both also featured the use of extra "software and professional hardware." The final editing was done on a Mac.

Other phones known for their photographic prowess have also been used for music videos. In 2018, Eminem's performance on the Empire State Building was captured by a Pixel 3 and shown on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. Earlier that same year, John Legend's video for "A Good Night" was shot on the Pixel 2.

In 2015, an episode of ABC's Modern Family was shot using the Apple iPhone 6 and Apple iPad Air 2. The entire episode, called "Connection Lost," was a series of FaceTime chats between Claire and her family.

"Stupid Love" is Lady Gaga's first new song in three years. Her last release was "The Cure," which dropped in April 2017. In between songs, the 34-year old won rave reviews for her role in "A Star Is Born" while also contributing to the film's soundtrack. In May, she will complete a two-year gig as the resident artist for the Park MGM in Las Vegas.
$750.00 Apple iPhone 11 Pro on eBay

Related phones

iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.6
 Based on 8 Reviews
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless