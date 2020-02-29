Take a moment to watch Lady Gaga's new music video, shot on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro







Lady Gaga released a new single yesterday called "Stupid Love." As it turns out, the accompanying music video was shot on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. The actress and artist included a #ShotoniPhone hashtag when she disseminated a tweet yesterday promoting the single. The tweet included an 18-second clip from the video. You can find the entire official video directly below.





This isn't the first time that major recording stars have turned to a smartphone to record a video. In October, Selena Gomez used an iPhone 11 Pro to shoot two music videos for her songs "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now." The former was recorded in black and white and both also featured the use of extra "software and professional hardware." The final editing was done on a Mac.













"Stupid Love" is Lady Gaga's first new song in three years. Her last release was "The Cure," which dropped in April 2017. In between songs, the 34-year old won rave reviews for her role in "A Star Is Born" while also contributing to the film's soundtrack. In May, she will complete a two-year gig as the resident artist for the Park MGM in Las Vegas.