Some of the best Apple iPhone 11 family deals are back, and they're better than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 26, 2021, 9:29 AM
Commercially released back in 2019 and officially discontinued as soon as their 5G-enabled successors were unveiled last fall, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max can still rival many of the best phones available today in terms of everything from raw power to overall camera performance and screen prowess.

Then there's the "regular" iPhone 11, which is arguably better than most of 2021's best budget 5G phones in a lot of significant ways while obviously not supporting 5G speeds itself and typically costing $599 and up nowadays. 

If that doesn't feel affordable enough, you should be happy to hear all three Apple A13 Bionic powerhouses are on sale today only at very special prices in refurbished condition. Basically, Woot is reviving (and improving) its rare iPhone 11 family deals from several months ago, allowing you to save even more money... if you hurry.

Although it's not exactly deeply discounted this time around either, the non-Pro 6.1-inch iPhone 11 still looks like the most compelling product on offer here, fetching $479.99 in an entry-level 64GB configuration, $519.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, and $554.99 in a digital hoarding-friendly 256GB variant.

Whichever of the three options you may end up choosing, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can also hook you up with your favorite of a whole bunch of different paint jobs.

The same goes for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which can be purchased right now for as little as $579.99 and $664.99 respectively with a "moderate level of wear & tear", a minimum battery capacity of 85 percent, full unlocked support for all major US carriers, and a 90-day seller warranty included.

Every single refurbished unit on sale here at a significant discount compared to the original prices of these devices in brand-new condition is guaranteed to function flawlessly... and offer an exceptional level of overall performance, imaging skills, battery life, and content display quality.

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
$480 Special Woot $599 Special Apple $600 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.4

User Score:

9.2
$580 Special Woot $900 Special Target $900 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.4

User Score:

9.3
$665 Special Woot $1000 Special Target $1450 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

