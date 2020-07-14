Online-only deal slashes $350 off Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max at Verizon





That makes Big Red's newest iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max deals quite special, which means that although there's no expiration date explicitly mentioned on the official website of the nation's largest wireless carrier, you'll probably want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible.





By the way, these are online-only promotions we're talking about here, and predictably enough, you do have to meet one special condition to qualify for a massive $350 price cut. Namely, you'll need to sign up to a monthly installment plan upon purchasing your preferred variant of the two aforementioned Apple A13 Bionic powerhouses.













Of course, that also means the discount will be provided in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over the duration of your two-year "contract". After taking those into consideration, you're essentially looking at spending a grand total of $650 and $750 in the long run for the entry-level storage configurations of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max respectively.





These bad boys are normally priced at a whopping $1,000 and $1,100 with 64 gigs of digital hoarding room, mind you, and yes, the same $350 markdown is available for 256 and 512GB versions as well.





You can also choose from a wide range of color options, including silver, gold, space gray, and midnight green, and better yet, you can combine this awesome new deal with a bunch of older ones to score an additional $150 gift card when switching from a different operator, as well as up to $850 off with select trade-ins, a free Verizon Stream TV device, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug.





As for the actual handsets on sale here, it's hard to argue with the value offered by a $650 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro or $750 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max even as the vastly improved iPhone 12 family with 5G connectivity is drawing near. Everything from the triple rear-facing camera system to those beautiful Super Retina XRD OLED displays and the stellar battery life... of the Max variant are likely to hold up well after the next generation sees daylight in a few months.



