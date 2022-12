Amazon offers big discounts on the Apple iPhone 11 family

As expected, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events evolved into seasonal holiday sale events, as many retailers have already launched new promotions to allow customers to decide what to purchase before Christmas arrives.For those specifically looking for good deals on iPhones, Amazon is now running a promotion on slightly older models. Although the deals require subscription with Cricket Wireless, they are pretty decent to warrant a look.Since we’ve already reported about the Apple iPhone 12 deals available right now, here are the discounts Amazon offers for the entire iPhone 11 family. Once again, these discounts are only available with carrier subscription, so if you’re not willing to switch to Cricket Wireless, you might want to skip this promotion.