Apple's 2020 iPad Pros are now on sale at heftier than ever discounts of up to $250
Because Apple's hot new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are so incredibly similar to their forerunners, at least at first glance, said 2020-released forerunners have unsurprisingly been discontinued by the world's most successful tablet vendor on the heels of the latest generation's announcement.
Of course, that doesn't mean you can no longer buy the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9, and in fact, this might just be the perfect time to pick up an Apple A12Z Bionic powerhouse if you like discounts.
We're talking deep price cuts going all the way up to 250 bucks on Amazon right now rather than the overall lackluster special offers that were available just a couple of days ago at the same e-tailer, as well as Best Buy.
That's obviously better than no such discount, allowing you to save a whopping 20 percent on a blazing fast iPad Pro 12.9 variant normally fetching $1,249, but if you don't hurry, you'll probably have to settle for a far humbler markdown.
The iPad Pro 11 (2020), for instance, is currently available at $120 and $150 less than usual in Wi-Fi-only versions accommodating 256GB and 1TB local data respectively while going $99 off list in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations if you also need built-in cellular support.
Keep in mind that cellular means 4G LTE rather than 5G speeds when talking about last year's iPad Pro duo, which also doesn't include groundbreaking mini-LED display technology, MacBook Pro-borrowed M1 processing power, or Thunderbolt connectivity.
Put simply, 2020's 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are clearly no longer the best iPads money can buy, but if money is tight and yet you still want a great deal of horsepower, a lot of screen real estate, and maybe even cellular speeds, Amazon's latest promotions look just right for the reaping.