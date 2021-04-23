Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's 2020 iPad Pros are now on sale at heftier than ever discounts of up to $250

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 23, 2021, 9:27 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's 2020 iPad Pros are now on sale at heftier than ever discounts of up to $250
Because Apple's hot new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are so incredibly similar to their forerunners, at least at first glance, said 2020-released forerunners have unsurprisingly been discontinued by the world's most successful tablet vendor on the heels of the latest generation's announcement.

Of course, that doesn't mean you can no longer buy the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9, and in fact, this might just be the perfect time to pick up an Apple A12Z Bionic powerhouse if you like discounts.

We're talking deep price cuts going all the way up to 250 bucks on Amazon right now rather than the overall lackluster special offers that were available just a couple of days ago at the same e-tailer, as well as Best Buy.

Unfortunately, you can only shave $250 off the list price of one particular iPad Pro (2020) configuration, namely a cellular-enabled 12.9-inch model with 256 gigs of internal storage space in a space gray color.

That's obviously better than no such discount, allowing you to save a whopping 20 percent on a blazing fast iPad Pro 12.9 variant normally fetching $1,249, but if you don't hurry, you'll probably have to settle for a far humbler markdown.

The iPad Pro 11 (2020), for instance, is currently available at $120 and $150 less than usual in Wi-Fi-only versions accommodating 256GB and 1TB local data respectively while going $99 off list in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations if you also need built-in cellular support.

Meanwhile, Amazon has a couple extra iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) models on sale at a decent $109 discount, as well as a bunch of Wi-Fi-only and cellular-enabled variants setting you back around $100 less than usual.

Keep in mind that cellular means 4G LTE rather than 5G speeds when talking about last year's iPad Pro duo, which also doesn't include groundbreaking mini-LED display technology, MacBook Pro-borrowed M1 processing power, or Thunderbolt connectivity.

Put simply, 2020's 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are clearly no longer the best iPads money can buy, but if money is tight and yet you still want a great deal of horsepower, a lot of screen real estate, and maybe even cellular speeds, Amazon's latest promotions look just right for the reaping.

Related phones

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$100off $1150 Special BestBuy $100off $1000 Special BestBuy 7%off $930 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 9720 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$70off $880 Special BestBuy $70off $730 Special BestBuy View Amazon
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7538 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best deals this week: $200 off the Z Fold 2, iPhone 12 Pro Max and S21 Ultra BOGO
Popular stories
Buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on Verizon, and get another for free
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at a lower than ever price
Popular stories
The expensive JBL Link View smart display gets a huge 70% discount
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at their lowest price ever for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless