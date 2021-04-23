Apple's 2020 iPad Pros are now on sale at heftier than ever discounts of up to $250

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, that doesn't mean you can no longer buy the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9, and in fact, this might just be the perfect time to pick up an Apple A12Z Bionic powerhouse if you like discounts.



We're talking deep price cuts going all the way up to 250 bucks on Amazon right now rather than the overall lackluster special offers that were available just a couple of days ago at the same e-tailer, as well as Best Buy.





Unfortunately, you can only shave $250 off the list price of one particular iPad Pro (2020) configuration, namely a cellular-enabled 12.9-inch model with 256 gigs of internal storage space in a space gray color.





That's obviously better than no such discount, allowing you to save a whopping 20 percent on a blazing fast iPad Pro 12.9 variant normally fetching $1,249, but if you don't hurry, you'll probably have to settle for a far humbler markdown.



The The iPad Pro 11 (2020) , for instance, is currently available at $120 and $150 less than usual in Wi-Fi-only versions accommodating 256GB and 1TB local data respectively while going $99 off list in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations if you also need built-in cellular support.





Meanwhile, Amazon has a couple extra iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) models on sale at a decent $109 discount, as well as a bunch of Wi-Fi-only and cellular-enabled variants setting you back around $100 less than usual.



Keep in mind that cellular means 4G LTE rather than 5G speeds when talking about last year's iPad Pro duo, which also doesn't include groundbreaking mini-LED display technology, MacBook Pro-borrowed M1 processing power, or Thunderbolt connectivity.