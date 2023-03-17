Amazon has the Apple M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) on sale at hefty discounts in multiple versions





How do you do that? By appreciating the newest iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 editions more than ever and purchasing them when their prices are just right for your budget.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion and TrueTone Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, 12MP Rear Wide Camera + 10MP Ultra-Wide Camera + LiDAR Scanner, 12MP UItra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $79 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion and TrueTone Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, 12MP Rear Wide Camera + 10MP Ultra-Wide Camera + LiDAR Scanner, 12MP UItra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $79 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion and TrueTone Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, 12MP Rear Wide Camera + 10MP Ultra-Wide Camera + LiDAR Scanner, 12MP UItra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Space Gray Color Only $99 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





The fourth-gen 11-inch high-ender, for instance, is currently marked down by a very cool 80 bucks in 128 and 256GB storage configurations and an even heftier $100 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room and no cellular connectivity.





All of those discounts exclusively apply to Wi-Fi-only variants at Amazon at the time of this writing, and if history is any indication, you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of these hot new deals.





Although we've seen the iPad Pro 11 (2022) score (slightly) larger discounts a couple of times in the past, the special offers available today in the form of instant price cuts and additional markdowns at checkout are certainly nothing to sneeze at, comfortably beating what you can get from other major retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, which is essentially nothing.





While not quite as impressive as its 12.9-inch sibling , lacking mini-LED display technology and offering less screen real estate, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro beast comes packing a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor of its own.



