Amazon has the Apple M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) on sale at hefty discounts in multiple versions
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you excited for Apple's major rumored iPad Pro redesign and OLED display upgrade, expected to take place at some point in 2024? Probably not after hearing how much the company's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch powerhouses might cost, but instead of panicking about something that hasn't happened yet, it could be wiser to use the purported inside information to your benefit right now.
How do you do that? By appreciating the newest iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 editions more than ever and purchasing them when their prices are just right for your budget.
The fourth-gen 11-inch high-ender, for instance, is currently marked down by a very cool 80 bucks in 128 and 256GB storage configurations and an even heftier $100 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room and no cellular connectivity.
All of those discounts exclusively apply to Wi-Fi-only variants at Amazon at the time of this writing, and if history is any indication, you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of these hot new deals.
Although we've seen the iPad Pro 11 (2022) score (slightly) larger discounts a couple of times in the past, the special offers available today in the form of instant price cuts and additional markdowns at checkout are certainly nothing to sneeze at, comfortably beating what you can get from other major retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, which is essentially nothing.
While not quite as impressive as its 12.9-inch sibling, lacking mini-LED display technology and offering less screen real estate, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro beast comes packing a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor of its own.
That alone makes this bad boy one of the absolute best tablets money can buy in 2023, especially at a nice discount of up to $100, and if you also take the 120Hz Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel, quad speaker system, excellent battery life, stellar software support, super-advanced Face ID biometric recognition, and great cameras into consideration, you might not be able to resist this value proposition right now.
